ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Town of Nantucket receives $10,000 award to study LED Streetlighting Feasibility

nantucket-ma.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, the Town received a $10,000 grant from The Community Foundation for Nantucket’s ReMain Nantucket Fund to engage a professional lighting consultant to conduct an LED Streetlight Conversion Feasibility Assessment. With the support of the grant award, Tanko Lighting has been recently selected to assist the Town...

www.nantucket-ma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Likely Cause of Fire at Nantucket's Veranda House Hotel Revealed

The likely cause of the massive fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Nantucket, including the historic Veranda House hotel, this weekend has been revealed. The blaze on Saturday is believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials, state and local authorities said Monday. The fire began where trash was stored, under the front porch.
NANTUCKET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Big Value Outlet to close its Dartmouth location permanently

Owners Dave and Jan Tatelbaum to retire. “All good things must come to an end and one of those things is Big Value in Dartmouth. David Tatelbaum, President of Big Value stated “It is time for my wife Jan and I to retire. My father opened this store as a Mars Bargainland in 1965, we reopened as Big Value in 1990 and we have been here every day ever since bringing our loyal customers a unique selection of goods always at the lowest prices.” We love our customers and employees, many of whom are like family. We are going to miss seeing all of you every day.”
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Government
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
iheart.com

The Morning After Brings Questions and Comfort Following Nantucket Fire

Islanders on Nantucket are waiting to hear of the cause of yesterdays massive blaze that destroyed the well-known Veranda House Bed and Breakfast. The hotel was a complete loss and two homes in the neighborhood as well. Nantucket Cottage Hospital treated several fire personal with injuries. The fire broke out around 7am and was so large mutual aid personnel and equipment from Cape Cod was sent to the Island to assist in the firefighting effort. Neighbors and businesses brought food and clothing to help those in need.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leds#Streetlights#Health And Safety#Bulbs#Urban Construction#The Community Foundation#Remain Nantucket Fund#Tanko Lighting
falmouthvisitor.com

Where to Find the Best Scoop of Ice Cream in the Falmouth Area

Eating a high quality ice cream cone is truly a quintessential Cape Cod experience. Whatever your plans are for your summer day, there’s always a way to include ice cream! So the next question is: where can I get the best ice cream around? If you are staying in the Falmouth area, we have narrowed the vast array of choices down to a select few. We tried many scoops from many different venues and here is the list we assembled.
FALMOUTH, MA
point2homes.com

4 Dunaskin Road, Centerville, Barnstable County, MA, 02632

This vintage ranch is just waiting for your restoration and design ideas. The home sits on a corner lot just 1.5 miles from Craigville Beach, and even closer to Four Seas Ice Cream. The adorable covered porch, white picket fence and blossoming flowers create the perfect setting. The front door leads into the eat in kitchen. There is a hallway leading to one bedroom, the bathroom and laundry area to the right of the kitchen. A second bedroom is directly off the kitchen, as well as a doorway to the back yard and entry to a small den/office area leading into the living room. The living room has access to the third bedroom and the covered porch. Property to be sold ''as is'', with all furnishings and contents. A new septic is needed and will be a Buyers' responsibility. Buyer(s) and Buyer(s)' agent to verify all information. Please do not walk the property without listing agent present.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Huge fire at Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the hsitoric Veranda House hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. At least one other structure was also damaged in the blaze. Incredibly no injuries have been reported. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod are ferrying to the […] The post Huge fire at Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
nantucket-ma.gov

Nantucket Triathlon - Saturday, July 16, 2022

The Town of Nantucket and Nantucket Police Department would like to remind all residents and visitors that the Nantucket Triathlon will be held on Saturday July 16th. Good luck to all participants!. Some major roads will be closed for the event. Plan your routes accordingly. For more information visit https://www.acktri.com/.
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Fire engulfs Veranda House hotel, spreads to nearby buildings

(July 9, 2022: 1:05 p.m.) Fire engulfed the Veranda House hotel on Step Lane shortly before 7 a.m. today and spread to two other nearby buildings. By 11:30 a.m. firefighters had knocked down the worst of the flames in the Veranda House and contained the blaze from spreading, but were still battling the fire in the attics of the two neighboring homes and putting out flare-ups at the hotel at 1 p.m.
NANTUCKET, MA
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Two people stabbed in West Tisbury

Two people were stabbed at a residence in West Tisbury Sunday evening. One man, the alleged victim, received a cut on the arm. Another person, the alleged assailant, received an unspecified knife wound. State Police, West Tisbury Police, Tri-Town Ambulance, and Tisbury EMS responded to the scene — a house...
WEST TISBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy