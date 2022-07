Montgomery County Council Meets on July 12 at 1 p.m. to Introduce New Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly. Also on July 12: Vote expected on bills which would require the Office of Legislative Oversight to prepare climate assessments for all legislation, zoning measures and master plans and to establish Montgomery County’s Office of Food System Resilience.

