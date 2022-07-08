ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

New Alum Board President Ready to Reach Out

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of devoting time to different Long Island organizations, including one he founded, John Guido, FSC ’00, decided he wanted to make more of a difference at his alma mater. Guido joined the FSC Alumni Association and not too long after, went from writing checks to helping...

nomadlawyer.org

Saratoga Springs: Top 8 Best Places To Visit Saratoga Springs,New York

Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
27east.com

Shinnecock, Supporters Rally For Southampton Beach Access

Members of the Shinnecock Nation and their supporters, including a large contingent from the progressive organization New York Communities for Change, gathered Saturday afternoon at Coopers Beach in Southampton Village... more. Had Robert Ross watched “Jeopardy!” last Thursday night, June 30, he would have easily known ... 6 Jul 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in 2022

Nine Hudson Valley restaurants have been cited in 2022 for having three or more critical health violations. The New York State Department of Health routinely visits restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley to make sure they're not putting customers in danger. Unsafe cooking practices, faulty equipment and unsanitary kitchens can all lead to contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
City
Sound Beach, NY
City
Farmingdale, NY
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
erienewsnow.com

Long Island seeing more sharks; experts say it's a good sign

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — More sharks are being spotted in the waters off Long Island, a trend that is likely to continue — and experts say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Cleaner oceans, warmer water temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish that sharks feed on...
WILDLIFE
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Haunted House in New York State

*DISCLAIMER: Nobody should visit or attempt to disturb residences of this home*. We're still in the midst of summer, which means most are thinking of outdoor time with cookouts and summer activities, such as baseball games and concerts. We are just under three months away from spooky season and New...
LIFESTYLE
94.3 Lite FM

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

