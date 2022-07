My 2 yo daughter and I were waiting outside of an art studio to pick up her older sister from day camp. I noticed my youngest playing with something. I looked and saw the heart and read the tag it read, “I need a home”. I googled the website and found my way here. I told my daughter that since she found it that it is hers to keep. She was very happy! I was very excited to find this. I have heard of things like this but have never been fortunate to stumble onto one. My daughter loves her little heart and will cherish it forever.

BEAVER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO