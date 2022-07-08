ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tribune

Update: Police locate Arroyo Grande man with dementia who was reported missing

By John Lynch
 3 days ago
Update, 1 p.m.: Arroyo Grande police have located Donald Leroy.

Original story:

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia, according to a news release from the department.

Donald Leroy, 73, was last seen in the James Way area wearing a green Mickey Mouse T-shirt and sweatpants. He has short gray hair, green eyes and a short gray beard, according to a “be on the lookout” alert from police.

He left an Arroyo Grande residence this morning around 6 a.m.

If you have any information on his location, please contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5100.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementia#Police
The Tribune

The Tribune

