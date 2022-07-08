Update: Police locate Arroyo Grande man with dementia who was reported missing
Update, 1 p.m.: Arroyo Grande police have located Donald Leroy.
Original story:
The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia, according to a news release from the department.
Donald Leroy, 73, was last seen in the James Way area wearing a green Mickey Mouse T-shirt and sweatpants. He has short gray hair, green eyes and a short gray beard, according to a “be on the lookout” alert from police.
He left an Arroyo Grande residence this morning around 6 a.m.
If you have any information on his location, please contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5100.
Comments / 0