West Wyoming, PA

Work Session & Council Meeting

westwyoming.org
 4 days ago

West Wyoming Borough Council will hold it’s monthly work session at 6PM and it’s business meeting...

www.westwyoming.org

NewsRadio WILK

How will Luzerne County pay for bridge replacement? Discussion set for Tuesday meeting.

Luzerne County Council will hold its next meeting on Tuesday evening, at 6:00 pm. On the agenda: how to obtain funding to address county owned roads and bridges in need of major repairs. Among the roads and bridges being discussed is the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke bridge connecting Nanticoke and Plymouth Township over the Susquehanna River. Following a 2020 inspection, the bridge’s weight limit was lowered to 15 tons.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Jim Bognet holds rally in Electric City

SCRANTON, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched Congressional races in the nation, the race for the 8th District seat in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright will face Republican Jim Bognet in the November General Election. GOP House Whip Steven Scalise from Louisiana campaigned for Bognet at a rally in […]
SCRANTON, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
City
West Wyoming, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Wyoming State
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On July 11, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on Mount Eaton Road between Old Route 115 and Lower Smith Gap Road in Ross Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on July 15 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Cannabis Festival to Come to The Poconos

Amongst all the festivals that make their way to the Poconos, one that might be particularly eye-catching to some is the Pocono Canna Fest. Hosted by CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will take place July 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and July 31st from 10 am to 4 pm at 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert, PA 18331. According to CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will be their largest event to date. Consisting of four medical marijuana dispensaries, three headliner bands, free special events including goat yoga, live glass blowing with custom pipes, a Reiki sound bath, and more. CannaMedShows has over 150 nationwide and exclusive vendors and offers on-site medical marijuana certifications at all of their venues. The Pocono Canna Fest will offer on-site camping and is pet friendly.
GILBERT, PA
Sunday Dispatch

WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ. A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start...
WYOMING, PA
Newswatch 16

Community fun day held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Our City Too community center hosted the fun day at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton on Sunday. There was food, drinks, music, and dodgeball along with free haircuts. "What we have is awesome man, these kids they haven't stopped running around. And it's nice out...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages double-block home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home early Monday morning in Luzerne County. Crews were called to Turner Street in Plymouth around 3 a.m. Eight people lived at the home. They all made it out okay. The Red Cross has been called in to help. One firefighter...
PLYMOUTH, PA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Scranton, PA

Nestled away in the northeast of Pennsylvania is Scranton; a surprisingly scenic city that acts as the cultural and commercial capital of Lackawanna County. Once a coal mining, railroad and industrial powerhouse, it is now mostly known for being the setting of the hit TV show ‘The Office’.
Times Leader

Nanticoke councilman charged with misdemeanor assault

NANTICOKE — A Nanticoke City council member was charged after a domestic disturbance at his residence Sunday. City police responded to the Jones Street residence of Joseph H. Nalepa, 53, after a man reported seeing him throw a woman to the floor at about 7:45 p.m., according to court records.
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Grab and go meals return to East Stroudsburg schools

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new bill signed by the president is making it easier for schools to feed their students this summer. Last month, President Biden signed the ‘Keeping Kids Fed Act that allows pandemic-era meal waivers, such s grab and go lunches, to continue throughout this summer. Karen ‘Mama K’ Kirschner […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Firefighter injured battling Plymouth blaze

PLYMOUTH — A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a double block home on Turner Street early Monday morning. Firefighters from Plymouth responded to 26-28 Turner St. at about 3 a.m. with heavy fire coming from the second floor of 28 Turner St. At least eight people...
PLYMOUTH, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Pandemic Fraud

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Fredy Mendoza, age 34, formerly of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on Friday by United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to 300 months imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking, and 18 months imprisonment for committing pandemic unemployment fraud, to run concurrently with the methamphetamine trafficking sentence.
HAZLETON, PA

