Rehoboth Beach, DE

LLS Woman of the Year honors go to Ann Cameron

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop honors went to Ann Cameron for the Man/Woman of the Year Campaign of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Region. Breaking LLS Delaware’s record to raise $139,039, Cameron and her team will be granted the opportunity to choose, name and fund two $50,000 blood cancer research efforts...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation thanks Mark Carter

As noted June 21 in a Cape Gazette article, Mark Carter was the individual at Dogfish Head Brewery who supported events and fundraising efforts for nonprofit organizations. The Milton Community Foundation had the great pleasure of working with Mark, as his support and the support of Dogfish was and is invaluable to small nonprofits such as ours. The board of MCF wishes Mark all the best as he becomes a valuable member of the Center for the Inland Bays. Thank you, Mark.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Foundation appoints Richard Sokolov to board

Beebe Medical Foundation recently approved Richard Sokolov as a new member of its board of directors. He will begin his term of service Friday, Aug. 12. “The foundation board is thrilled to welcome Rick Sokolov, especially as the foundation embraces Beebe’s new five-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Sokolov will be a great asset as we explore possibilities for future growth of our areas of service, which is necessary to ensure the best patient experience for our patients and their families,” said Christian Hudson, Beebe Medical Foundation board chair.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rotary awards scholarships to school of nursing students

The Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club recently presented its annual scholarships to Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students from funds raised by club projects during the 2020-21 club year. Sara Wallace of Greenwood, Madisyn Williams of Felton, and Jessica Rigby of Magnolia are the recipients of the Moore-Eschenbach-Gallery Scholarships, named in...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Recovery Campus Opens In Berlin

BERLIN – State and local officials gathered in Berlin last Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new recovery campus. On July 7, the connections of Hope4Recovery held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new 2,500-square-foot facility at the site of the H4R Recovery Campus, located across from Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 7/12/22

The Cape Henlopen school board will hold its organizational/workshop meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at the Sussex Consortium. Members will elect a board president and vice president, and appoint the executive secretary. Possible votes will take place on Legends induction nominations and the 2023 fiscal year tax rate...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Luise A. Davies, cherished her family

Luise A. Davies, 100, of Georgetown, was taken home to her Lord Sunday, June 12, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Luise was born Aug. 3, 1921, in Westfield, N.J., to Hattie and Warner Frickman. As a child, Luise enjoyed spending time with her family and...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa Amaral

Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa H. Amaral, MD, MS, has joined its medical staff. Amaral sees patients at Beebe Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lewes and in-hospital at Beebe's Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Cardiothoracic surgeons focus on surgeries in the chest cavity, such as heart and lung. Amaral specializes in surgeries of the lung and chest wall, while Drs. Ted Stephenson and Steven Marra focus on the heart.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lisa Morris named Cape assistant supervisor of human resources

For the first time in 25 years, Cape Henlopen School District educator Lisa Morris will not be surrounded by children at work. “I’ve been so busy it hasn’t really hit me yet,” she said. “I will miss the kids. I think in September there may be some tears.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Kathleen Mae Shockley, Stockley retiree

Kathleen Mae Shockley, 83, of Frankford, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Laurel, to the late Elmer and Margaret Ryan Donovan. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Martin Shockley in 2002, a grandson Thomas Cannon in 2015, a daughter Brenda Cannon in 2020, and a son Jeffrey Shockley Feb. 20, 2022, as well as five siblings, Betty Toomey, Thomas Donovan, Wanda Kozik, Debbie Donovan and Margaret Taylor.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Local letter carriers raise most food in state for annual drive

18908 Rehoboth Mall Blvd. For the second straight year, letter carriers from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach collected more food for the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign than any other group in the state. All told, in one day, the group collected 32,400 pounds of food. The U.S. Postal Service’s annual...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Elementary FAME students enjoy field day

Milton Elementary students enrolled in a summer enrichment program enjoyed field day July 7. Due to wet field conditions, games were held inside for the 140 students enrolled in the Friends at Milton Elementary program. Students took over the school, with activities such as a chopstick race, javelin throw, dry...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Keith Mack and Ed Shockley ask “What Happened?”

For locals in the Cape Region, Keith Mack and Ed Shockley likely don’t need an introduction. The duo have been musical institutions in the area for the majority of the 21st century, whether playing together, solo or in other bands. However, the pair also have a long history together, playing in the early 1990s in a band called Cries. It was during that time Mack and Shockley wrote song demos that were never released publicly ... until now. Mack and Shockley’s new album “What Happened” with those songs is set to release Friday, July 29.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

2022 Milton Night Out scheduled

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware approves more funding for open space

The Delaware Legislature approved an additional $10 million in funding to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for open-space protection in fiscal year 2023, bringing the total amount available to $20 million. This is being celebrated by the Delaware Land Protection Coalition, which began advocating for an increase in funding late last year.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Donovan-Smith residents meet with Lewes officials

During the process to annex the Donovan-Smith Manufactured Home Park, Lewes officials stressed just how strict city code is and the diligence required from homeowners to abide by it. Seeking reprieve from deplorable conditions in the park, residents said they prepared to shoulder such tasks during the public hearing April...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Letter way off base about Milton

I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

East Coast Garden Center summer classes start July 20

The East Coast Garden Center summer class series will begin with a Welcome to Delaware session set for 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, in person at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. Classes continue weekly through Aug. 17, and include presentations and examples for hands-on plant familiarization. The fee...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Sweet Frog holds official ribbon cutting

SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Talbot County Schools announce new Easton High assistant principal

EASTON, Md. – Talbot County Public Schools recently appointed William Thompson as the new assistant principal of Easton High School. Thompson is a graduate of Salisbury University, the board is looking forward to Mr. Thompson’s work to benefit the high school. We want to hear your good news,...
EASTON, MD

