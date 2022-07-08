ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s Awards Future 22 Leaders with $10K Grants

QSR magazine
 4 days ago

McDonald’s USA, through its Black & Positively Golden movement, surprised its Future 22 leaders with $10,000 each, totaling $220,000, during a celebratory event in their honor at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola. These grants were awarded to help further the community-driven causes of these 22 change leaders, introduced...

www.qsrmagazine.com

The Associated Press

California Pizza Kitchen Expands Its Menu with Timeless Seafood Entrees and Seasonal Summer Favorites

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a global restaurant brand dedicated to serving creative California cuisine, celebrates the summer months with a new menu filled with premium seafood and fresh berries, available at restaurants nationwide starting today. Built around California’s reputation for exceptional seafood and fresh produce, the new menu includes Seafood Cioppino, a flavor-forward, tomato-based seafood stew created on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, and CPK’s returning summer favorite, California Fields Salad, made with juicy watermelon, local strawberries and California-grown pistachios. Refreshing summer beverages include the introduction of the Summer Fruit Sangria and Sparkling Watermelon Cooler, adding summer flair to CPK’s thoughtfully crafted beverage menu. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005486/en/ CPK celebrates the summer months with a menu filled with premium seafood and fresh berries, available at restaurants nationwide starting today. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Story Health Appoints Cardiovascular Changemaker Andrew Sauer, MD to Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Story Health, a health technology and services company that extends specialty care to patients’ homes, today announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew Sauer to its Board of Advisors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005066/en/ Andrew Sauer, MD (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH

