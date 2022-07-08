McDonald’s Awards Future 22 Leaders with $10K Grants

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a global restaurant brand dedicated to serving creative California cuisine, celebrates the summer months with a new menu filled with premium seafood and fresh berries, available at restaurants nationwide starting today. Built around California’s reputation for exceptional seafood and fresh produce, the new menu includes Seafood Cioppino, a flavor-forward, tomato-based seafood stew created on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, and CPK’s returning summer favorite, California Fields Salad, made with juicy watermelon, local strawberries and California-grown pistachios. Refreshing summer beverages include the introduction of the Summer Fruit Sangria and Sparkling Watermelon Cooler, adding summer flair to CPK’s thoughtfully crafted beverage menu. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005486/en/ CPK celebrates the summer months with a menu filled with premium seafood and fresh berries, available at restaurants nationwide starting today. (Photo: Business Wire)

