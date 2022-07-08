Weather Extra: Comparing the triple digits

Comparing the triple digits

Dallas-Fort Worth has already had 16 days with high temperatures of 100 degrees or higher this year. Normal through today is around four. For comparison, by this time in 2011, DFW had recorded 15 triple-digit days, one behind the current mark. 2011 went on to set the record for most triple-digit days in a year at 71. That’s not to say it will happen again this year, but it’s certainly in the running. With an expanding drought and little prospects for rain, the above-normal temperatures will likely continue.