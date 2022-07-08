ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Cops Swarm Steve Bannon’s D.C. Townhome in ‘Swatting’ Incident

By Zachary Petrizzo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steve Bannon’s Washington, D.C., townhome was “swatted” on Friday, causing police to swarm his property over a false report that an armed man had...

Comments / 32

Karen Mathis
2d ago

What?? This man lied?? So I guess Thou Shall Not Lie doesn't apply to him if it's political?? Is this a worse sin than being in a relationship with the same sex? Or just another example of hyprocacy at its best?? 🤔🤔🙄🙄

Leroy Price
2d ago

When they come to your house mow them down lie in waiting for them they're doing the same thing to you these are criminal police officers

