Mill Avenue is getting two new concepts that are restaurants by day and nightlife destinations after dark. Anoche Cantina, which translates to "last night," will open in August in the space that previously housed El Hefe. Next door, Six40rty, named for its address at 640 Mill Avenue, will open in September. The adjacent restaurants are both concepts from Ascend Hospitality Group...

