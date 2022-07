The Merc Whistle in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is an item you receive in part two of the story. You only get one Merc Whistle per playthrough. The Merc Whistle can be given to any character in your army with whom you have a support rating of A. This page of IGN’s Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes wiki contains what you need to know about the Merc Whistle. What the Merc Whistle does, and how it works.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO