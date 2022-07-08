ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Deep-sea squid mom carries dazzling pearl-like string of eggs

By Harry Baker
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

Extremely rare footage of a squid mom carrying a gelatinous string of glimmering pearl-like eggs in her arms has been captured in the dark ocean depths off the coast of California.

Researchers from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) recently spotted the deep-sea squid (an unknown species in the genus Bathyteuthis. ) around 56 miles (90 kilometers) off the coast at a depth of 4,560 feet (1,390 meters), a depth roughly three times the height of the Empire State Building. The team used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to capture high-definition footage of the squid and her still-developing offspring, allowing researchers to "examine the pelagic [open-water] parent in astounding detail," MBARI representatives wrote in a description of the video , which they shared July 6 on the MBARI YouTube channel.

It is extremely unusual for female squids to be seen carrying their eggs along with them; such behavior is known as brooding. "Most squids reproduce by depositing egg cases on the seafloor or releasing eggs in a gelatinous mass that drifts in open water," and then abandon their unhatched larva to fend for themselves, researchers wrote in a statement .

Sometimes "these nurturing mothers will carry the eggs until they hatch to improve their babies' chances for survival," the researchers wrote. But carrying eggs is also likely to be energetically expensive for the mom and increases her risk of being predated, which is why it is uncommon to see this behavior in action.

Related: Weird-eyed strawberry squid spotted in 'twilight zone' off California's coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7anz_0gZI1bRr00

A close-up of the squid mom holding onto her eggs. (Image credit: MBARI)

This is only the second time MBARI researchers have observed this brooding behavior in Bathyteuthis squid, after first glimpsing it in 2005. Only two other species of brooding squid, both from the deep sea, have ever been spotted carrying their eggs in this way. However, the researchers suspect that "other deep-dwelling squids may also turn out to be brooders," according to the statement.

RELATED STORIES

Giant squid that washed up on a South African beach was 'incredible to see'

World's deepest-dwelling squid spotted 20,000 feet under the sea

Eerie video captures elusive, alien-like squid gliding in the Gulf of Mexico

The overprotective mom in the video appears deceptively large alongside her tiny eggs, but in reality, her mantle — the main part of a squid's body containing all the major organs — can only grow to a maximum length of 3 inches (7.5 centimeters), according to MBARI.

Researchers say that videos like this one show the importance of continuing to explore deeper waters. "The deep ocean is challenging to study and we only get brief glimpses into the behaviors of deep-sea animals," the researchers wrote. "Each observation logged by our ROVs provides another piece of the puzzle and helps improve our understanding of life in the deep."

Originally published on Live Science.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Squid#Aquarium#Open Water#Rov#Mbari
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

LiveScience

73K+
Followers
5K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy