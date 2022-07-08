ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

Join Tracy Parks and Recreation for an 80s-Themed Block Party Tonight in Downtown Tracy!

cityoftracy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOIN TRACY PARKS AND RECREATION FOR AN 80S-THEMED BLOCK PARTY TONIGHT IN DOWNTOWN TRACY!. “Flock of 80z” to rock the stage at Front Street Plaza from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.!. Tracy, Calif. – Tracy Parks and Recreation hosted an amazing country-themed Block Party last month and the...

www.cityoftracy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suisun.com

2022 Music on the Waterfront

The Suisun City Music on the Waterfront kicks off on July 23rd with The Time Bandits and will continue every Saturday through August 20th. This concert series is free to attend. There will be food and retail vendors beginning at 6:00pm and bands will be performing 6:30pm-9:00pm. Post expires at...
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Thesmelves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

State Fair Returns From COVID Hiatus

The state fair returns to Cal Expo on July 15 after a two-year shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s something good in store as music icon Chaka Khan helps kick off festivities with a scheduled opening-day performance. The event, now officially billed as the California State Fair and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Tracy, CA
Lifestyle
City
Tracy, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Isaiah Saucer’s Achievements Prove Something Good Can Come out of Richmond

From birth, it appeared that Richmond native Isaiah Daniel Saucer was on a journey destined for excellence and achievement. He showed musical talent playing drums at age 2 and demonstrated athletic prowess and academic excellence once he started school, culminating in receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Marketing on May 20, 2022. In his entire academic life, he never made less than an ‘A’ in any of his subjects or classes.
RICHMOND, CA
Eater

After a Bit of Drama, the Oldest Restaurant in San Francisco Has Finally Reopened

Fans and history buffs alike last heard from 161-year-old the Old Clam House in April 2022 when the restaurant, which was on the market for a cool $2.75 million just last year, posted signs reading “open soon” in the window. This just in, courtesy of Tablehopper: the grand old ship sails again. Under new ownership, the restaurant reopened without much fanfare thanks to the Florese family who also own Mona Lisa restaurant in North Beach.
Eater

This 102-Year-Old San Francisco Bar Just Made Their Bathrooms a Selfie-Lover’s Paradise

At Bus Stop Saloon, a 122-year-old sports bar and Cow Hollow neighborhood fixture, the bathrooms needed attention. For more than 100 years, women were stuck with just one stall while men enjoyed customary male privilege with a toilet and two urinals to choose from. Neither bathroom was compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, meaning the lavatories were not designed to ensure access to people with disabilities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Tree containing ashes of Modesto woman's mother taken from driveway

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto woman is pleading for the safe return of her mother's ashes, which were taken from the front of her home over the weekend. The ashes were in a personal memorial and mixed into the soil of a potted orange tree sitting in front of her home near Mt. Vernon Drive and Jana Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Parks Recreation#Block Party#Alcoholic Beverages#Dance The Night Away
Fox40

Celebrities born in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to movies, Sacramento is one of the least talked about cities. There aren’t many set in Sacramento and there are barely any fictional characters from the city either. However, there are a few notable actors that have a relation to the capital of California. Here is a list of celebrities who are from Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
point2homes.com

4846 Mattos DR, Fremont, Alameda County, CA, 94536

Listed by V. Attanasio with Amare Real Estate Services. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This stunning home features gracious living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and every possible amenity has been provided. Resort style living close to all that the Bay Area has to offer. Over 600K of high end upgrades have been completed inside and out. You will not find these kind of finishes in any other property in Glenmoor! Situated on approximately 10000 sf lot, the backyard features a custom pool, spa and firepit and commercial grade outdoor kitchen. This retreat is highlighted with water features, wet decks and lush lawn area, ideal for entertaining in style and the sauna is an added bonus! The inviting kitchen features a Sub Zero build in refrigerator and Wolf range, built in buffet, classic quarts counters and spacious dining bar! Truly a must see, not to be missed opportunity to own in desirable Glenmoor, close to schools, parks, shops, dining and commute resources.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
point2homes.com

4237 Rio Vista Pl, Oakley, Contra Costa County, CA, 94561

Mariam Griffith - Cell: 925-759-4538 - This welcoming single story home is turn key ready for you. Over 100k in renovations and upgrades! Perfect for entertaining and wowing your guests. No details left out, immaculately maintained. New interior paint, handpicked custom light fixtures throughout, all new carpet/flooring, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous backyard with extended patio that boasts your sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Fully paid Solar, NEW high efficiency HVAC system and NEW roof and NEW fence. This home is a great deal, come see before it’s gone!
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Scuba diver dies near Walnut Grove Bridge

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a scuba diver died near the Walnut Grove Bridge after going down into the water for an unseen extended period of time, according to the Walnut Grove Fire District. The Walnut Grove Fire Department said that around 12:40 p.m. they were called for a water rescue. Eventually, a […]
WALNUT GROVE, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Debbie Lane Shooting Victim Remembered as Friend to All, Family Man

MODESTO – Michael Sullivan, or “Big Jesse” as he was affectionately known by those close to him, was a friend to all. That’s how many of his friends wanted him remembered as they gathered near his home on Debbie Lane Sunday trying to make sense of what happened to him.
MODE, IL
cupertinotoday.com

Great America Amusement Park to close following sale

California’s Great America is set to close permanently in the coming years, following a sale of the beloved local landmark by the property’s owners. Cedar Fair announced the sale of its California Great America amusement park to Prologis, Inc. for $310 million early last week. The land sale to Prologis, a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company, included a purchase agreement that will require the site be leased back to Cedar Fair for 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Lottery Scratchers Players in Concord, Hollister Win a Combined $7 Million

A pair of lucky Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California scored a combined $7 million in winnings recently, according to the California Lottery. Maria Esparza Lupercio won $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought at BMF Racing Company in Hollister, which is in San Benito County, just south of Gilroy.
HOLLISTER, CA
SFGate

California fire at Oakland encampment sends out huge smoke cloud

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at the Wood Street encampment on Caltrans property near 34th and Wood under Interstate 880 on Monday. Multiple cars, debris and RVs burned in the blaze, the Oakland Fire Department said. Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy said the fire ignited at 10:30 a.m. and was...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy