NPR's Miles Parks speaks to Luisa Beck, a reporter in Berlin, about her new podcast, Dear Poetry. And finally today, you know we love poetry. And a new podcast says it might even be able to fix your problems. The "Dear Poetry" podcast is like a poetry advice column where listeners call in and share something that's troubling them. Then a guest poet or author finds a poem that connects with the listener's situation. One caller expressed his worries for humanity, and author Cheryl Strayed responded with "Good Bones" by Maggie Smith.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO