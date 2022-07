Over the last couple of days the region was inundated with showers and thunderstorms. Some locations saw up to 6" of rainfall, while others got next to none. These storms were not severe, contained little damaging winds or hail, yet a few of these storms produced funnel clouds? Over the past two days a few thunderstorms produced small funnel clouds. These were reported in northern Polk County, near Clay Center east of Hastings, in Carroll County Iowa, and a few other locations. Why did they occur? Are they dangerous? Why were they not tornado warned? Keep reading to find out.

POLK COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO