Going With Grace: Holladay Distillery

There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot and cold plates and desserts, here are 9 of the best Missouri buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
Mustards, fruit-and-pepper jams and syrups line Sandy Wiehe’s stall at City Market. She’s been running San-Man Gardens for more than 30 years, but she didn’t always sell her crowd-favorite canned goods. After quitting her job and recovering from a major surgery, Wiehe needed a new project to...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bruce Springsteen is coming to Kansas City. After not touring in North America since September 2016, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will tour in the United States from Feb. 1 - April 14, 2023. Included in his 30-date tour is a Feb. 18...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Luna (25 lbs) and Piper (35 lbs) are a bonded pair staying with one of our amazing foster families. They are both 14-year-old Jack Russel Terrier mixes that are house trained and up-to-date on vaccinations. All they need is their FURever home. For more information...
This is why you stay away from doors and windows when a thunderstorm is near your home. A doorbell camera video in Kansas City showed the moment when a sudden microburst caused a glass door to explode. This brand new video share shows what happened during a storm in the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of box fans will be given away Wednesday, July 13, thanks to donations from Westlake Ace Hardware customers. If you need one of the 800 free box fans, the giveaway will be taking place from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. that day or until there are no more fans left.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre announced the Earth, Wind & Fire show scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. Starlight said it is working to reschedule the concert. All tickets issued for the previously scheduled performance will be honored for the new date when it is announced. Starlight said...
A curious Kansas Citian wondered if it’s the tallest self-supporting tower, asking ‘Is that true?’. Driving down Main Street or along Interstate 70, it’s hard to miss the 1,042-foot tall cherry-red tower looming over the Union Hill neighborhood. That’s what piqued the interest of a Kansas Citian...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A partnership with Kansas City area organizations allows young swimmers to learn how to swim for free at Parkwood Pool in Wyandotte County. The free swim lessons will be taught by the YMCA of Kansas City lifeguards in 30-minute increments starting July 11th until the 21st. They will be happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
When I was a kid, I used to enjoy taking a day-trip with my mom and we would take the train from my home town to historic Oak Park, Illinois. Taking the train to downtown Chicago is almost a must, because driving is so difficult down there. I have good...
With offices and a prep kitchen below The Martin Event Space located at 135th & Holmes, Dispatch Pizza’s mobile catering company opened for business in June. Not just any mobile catering truck, Dispatch Pizza delivers pizza in a restored antique 1949 Harvester KB7 truck, complete with a wood burning oven.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giant, scaly reptiles took over the Kansas City Convention Center this weekend. Dozens of life-size, prehistoric creatures make up the Dinos and Dragons Stroll. “It is pretty cool to see some of their faces when they come in and they look up, and there’s a...
Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Missouri, will open its largest distribution center this fall. Contegra Construction Co. is building a 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – Project Luna — for NorthPoint Development at the 337-acre industrial park. Located at 2361 S. Withers Road in Liberty,...
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Kansas City Renaissance Festival is getting ready to put on its 45th season which will include a theme for each weekend the festival is open. The season will begin on September 3 with the high seas theme of “Swashbucklers and Sirens.”. The second...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City woman is sharing her story in an effort to help others after experiencing symptoms of long COVID-19. Kelsi Shiao tested positive for COVID-19 after celebrating her 21st birthday in September. “I was super sick I felt like I had the flu,” Shiao...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Union Pacific train derailment on Monday night has blocked at least one street in Kansas City’s East Bottoms. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., four tank cars derailed just south of the intersection of N. Montgall Avenue and Rochester Avenue. Three of them ended up on their side.
