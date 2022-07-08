Night Market & Summer Concert Series 7/8/22

HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches...
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Julep, 1919 Washington, will be celebrating National Mojito Day by serving up two riffs alongside the classic Cuban cocktail, which dates back to the 1910s in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. Guests can order the Classic Mojito; the Old Cuban, created by Audrey Sanders of Pegu Club, NYC in the 2000s; and the Queen’s Park Swizzle, created in Trinidad in 1920s.Peter Garcia, owner of El Meson — and Alba Huerta's former boss and mentor at the Twelve Spot — will serve his famous paella around 7 p.m. with a cooking demo prior. The bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m. to midnight).
DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy, happy birthday to one of the greatest and largest convenience stores in all the land, 7-Eleven! Not only is Monday, July 11 National 7-Eleven Day, but it’s also National Free Slurpee Day too!. So, what’s the catch? NationalToday says there isn’t much of one,...
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, 2022. This week, make your final tweaks to your cosplay costume, celebrate 713 Day at a Houston institution, fill up on pints at bars around Downtown, catch comedians and concerts, and much more.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Burns Original Bar-B-Que has opened their second Bistro location inside Shadow Creek Kroger in Pearland. Their partnership with Kroger started in 2019 where Burns debuted their signature Bar-B-Que sauce. The new Pearland location offers a limited menu consisting of sandwiches, sides, and family packs that customers...
HOUSTON — If you're looking for something other than the usual chocolate or vanilla ice cream flavors, you might want to check out Houston's Underground Creamery. The Houston man behind the creamers is churning up some truly unique treats, some of which are inspired by your favorite junk foods. But be warned: His creations sell out fast!
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you get hot in the blazing Texas sun... so do the animals!. Neighbors sent ABC13 videos of some unexpected guests seeking relief from the heat on Houston's southside. According to many witnesses, stray cows were seen wandering the Hall Park Place neighborhood on Sunday. One...
When you live in a state as extremely hot as Texas, you fill your days with activities in the cool embrace of a hardworking air-conditioning system. So if you’re going to hibernate most of the summer, it’s ideal to have a home with plenty of space and amenities for entertainment.
Scenthound – the nation’s first and only routine grooming and wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, is opening its first storefront in Houston on Monday, July 11 at 4850 Beechnut in Meyerland Court (across the street from HEB in Meyerland Plaza). Scenthound offers an easy and affordable way for...
Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened July 7 at 25837 Hwy. 290, Ste. 22, Cypress. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Trae tha Truth joins the Houston Life team in the studio. Trae Day 2022 is approaching. It’s expanded to an entire weekend. The weekend celebrates everything great about Houston. Coming up at 3:00 p.m. Thursday on KPRC 2, Trae discusses the weekend events and how you and your family can take part in the fun.
Adopt your new furbabies from MCAS at ZERO cost 7/12/22-7/31/22!. BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring the adoption fee of all dogs and cats in the shelter for the rest of the month!. From 7/12/22 through 7/31/22, come by MCAS and pick up your favorite dog or cat and Bissell will...
HOUSTON - Dangerous heat continues as we close out the weekend and heat into the work week. After three 100+ degree days last week, that brings the running tally for the City of Houston up to a total of eight so far this year. LIST: Have a chill weekend, avoid...
5 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom 2-Story home in Katy Manor! - Welcome to 5254 Pine Forest Ridge! This 2-story, 5bd/2.5br home has a modern interior complete with an open concept layout. Upstairs you will find a large game room, perfect for family and friend gatherings! The spacious primary suite is also located on the second floor. The bathroom has dual sinks, walk-in shower, and generous closet space. It is conveniently located in Katy Manor, a popular and growing community! Amenities include a splash pad, park, playground, and is located conveniently near Katy Mills Mall, La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, and has easy access to I-10 & the Grand Parkway.
Winona Ryder is the face of Marc Jacobs’s campaign for its new J Marc shoulder bag soon to be found in the new Marc Jacobs boutique opening later this summer in the Houston Galleria. Love Jacobs' iconic Kiki boots. Shopping the insanely creative world of designer Marc Jacobs is...
HOUSTON — Without dispute, Williams Tower is one of the most recognizable buildings in the Houston skyline. But in all the times you drove by it, have you ever noticed the cats tucked in each corner?. "It’s a good landmark. Spotlight at night. During the day, cats," says author...
HOUSTON - A big question in the summer is often "where are you headed for vacation?" But for a growing number of Houstonians, a popular thing to ask has become "where will my next meal come from?" So we checked in with the Houston Food Bank on one of its latest efforts in northeast Houston.
DEER PARK, Texas – Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark is coming to Webster’s destination development and new renderings show what the resort will look like. Dirt is moving at the 35-acre site just behind the American Furniture Warehouse along the Gulf Freeway, social media posts from Deer Park Economic Development and the City of Webster read.
Comments / 0