Night Market & Summer Concert Series 7/8/22

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Julep, 1919 Washington, will be celebrating National Mojito Day by serving up two riffs alongside the classic Cuban cocktail, which dates back to the 1910s in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. Guests can order the Classic Mojito; the Old Cuban, created by Audrey Sanders of Pegu Club, NYC in the 2000s; and the Queen’s Park Swizzle, created in Trinidad in 1920s.Peter Garcia, owner of El Meson — and Alba Huerta's former boss and mentor at the Twelve Spot — will serve his famous paella around 7 p.m. with a cooking demo prior. The bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m. to midnight).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO