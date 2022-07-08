ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Night Market & Summer Concert Series 7/8/22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedemption Square will be hosting a Night Market & Summer Concert Series with...

How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12

HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches...
HOUSTON, TX
This Week in Houston Food Events: Go for $7.13 Old School Enchiladas on 713 Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Julep, 1919 Washington, will be celebrating National Mojito Day by serving up two riffs alongside the classic Cuban cocktail, which dates back to the 1910s in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. Guests can order the Classic Mojito; the Old Cuban, created by Audrey Sanders of Pegu Club, NYC in the 2000s; and the Queen’s Park Swizzle, created in Trinidad in 1920s.Peter Garcia, owner of El Meson — and Alba Huerta's former boss and mentor at the Twelve Spot — will serve his famous paella around 7 p.m. with a cooking demo prior. The bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m. to midnight).
HOUSTON, TX
How to get a free Slurpee in Houston on 7-Eleven’s birthday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy, happy birthday to one of the greatest and largest convenience stores in all the land, 7-Eleven! Not only is Monday, July 11 National 7-Eleven Day, but it’s also National Free Slurpee Day too!. So, what’s the catch? NationalToday says there isn’t much of one,...
HOUSTON, TX
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: July 11 to 17, 2022

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, 2022. This week, make your final tweaks to your cosplay costume, celebrate 713 Day at a Houston institution, fill up on pints at bars around Downtown, catch comedians and concerts, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
Burns Original Bar-B-Que opens new Bistro location in Pearland

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Burns Original Bar-B-Que has opened their second Bistro location inside Shadow Creek Kroger in Pearland. Their partnership with Kroger started in 2019 where Burns debuted their signature Bar-B-Que sauce. The new Pearland location offers a limited menu consisting of sandwiches, sides, and family packs that customers...
PEARLAND, TX
Underground Creamery serving up unconventional ice cream flavors in Houston

HOUSTON — If you're looking for something other than the usual chocolate or vanilla ice cream flavors, you might want to check out Houston's Underground Creamery. The Houston man behind the creamers is churning up some truly unique treats, some of which are inspired by your favorite junk foods. But be warned: His creations sell out fast!
HOUSTON, TX
Property Dreams: Resort-Style Living in Kingwood

When you live in a state as extremely hot as Texas, you fill your days with activities in the cool embrace of a hardworking air-conditioning system. So if you’re going to hibernate most of the summer, it’s ideal to have a home with plenty of space and amenities for entertainment.
HOUSTON, TX
Popshelf now open in Cypress

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened July 7 at 25837 Hwy. 290, Ste. 22, Cypress. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
CYPRESS, TX
Trae tha Truth In the Studio

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Trae tha Truth joins the Houston Life team in the studio. Trae Day 2022 is approaching. It’s expanded to an entire weekend. The weekend celebrates everything great about Houston. Coming up at 3:00 p.m. Thursday on KPRC 2, Trae discusses the weekend events and how you and your family can take part in the fun.
HOUSTON, TX
Entertainment
Music
Adopt your new furbabies from MCAS at ZERO cost 7/12/22-7/31/22!

Adopt your new furbabies from MCAS at ZERO cost 7/12/22-7/31/22!. BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring the adoption fee of all dogs and cats in the shelter for the rest of the month!. From 7/12/22 through 7/31/22, come by MCAS and pick up your favorite dog or cat and Bissell will...
NEW CANEY, TX
5254 Pine Forest Ridge Street

5 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom 2-Story home in Katy Manor! - Welcome to 5254 Pine Forest Ridge! This 2-story, 5bd/2.5br home has a modern interior complete with an open concept layout. Upstairs you will find a large game room, perfect for family and friend gatherings! The spacious primary suite is also located on the second floor. The bathroom has dual sinks, walk-in shower, and generous closet space. It is conveniently located in Katy Manor, a popular and growing community! Amenities include a splash pad, park, playground, and is located conveniently near Katy Mills Mall, La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, and has easy access to I-10 & the Grand Parkway.
HIDDEN GEM: Cats in Williams Tower

HOUSTON — Without dispute, Williams Tower is one of the most recognizable buildings in the Houston skyline. But in all the times you drove by it, have you ever noticed the cats tucked in each corner?. "It’s a good landmark. Spotlight at night. During the day, cats," says author...
HOUSTON, TX
Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024, developer says; See renderings of what it could look like when finished

DEER PARK, Texas – Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark is coming to Webster’s destination development and new renderings show what the resort will look like. Dirt is moving at the 35-acre site just behind the American Furniture Warehouse along the Gulf Freeway, social media posts from Deer Park Economic Development and the City of Webster read.
WEBSTER, TX

