Naperville Police Offer July 21 College Safety Presentation for Students and Parents

As many new college freshmen are getting ready for move-in day on college campuses across the nation, the Naperville Police Department wants to be sure that parents are sending off their young adults with the necessary knowledge and skills to keep themselves and their property safe.

Department personnel will present “Safety for the College-Bound Student” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave. The seminar for college freshmen and their parents combines drug and alcohol education with critical personal safety information. Due to space constraints, one registration per family is required. Visit Naperville.il.us/backtoschool to register.

“This is a great opportunity to learn how to be safe while on campus and away from home,” said Mary Browning, a crime prevention specialist with the Naperville Police Department. “We live in a very safe community and because of that our children can develop a false sense of security. This class will help students learn strong crime prevention strategies and make them aware of some of the dangers of campus life and how to safeguard themselves.”

The presentation has two distinct areas of focus. The first part of the program will educate students and parents about drugs, alcohol and the law. Browning adds, “Students may be subjected to temptations and challenges that they haven’t yet been taught how to deal with. This class will talk frankly about making choices and understanding what the consequences may be: legally, personally and academically.”

The second portion of the presentation will concentrate on personal safety. Browning said the Department wants students to start their college careers armed with the knowledge and skills needed to keep themselves and their property safe. “We want students to learn how to protect themselves and to know how to avoid becoming a victim of crime,” she said.

Registration for this safety presentation is required and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit Naperville.il.us/backtoschool to register your family today. Additional questions about the presentation may be directed to Crime Prevention Specialist Mary Browning at (630) 420-6731.

