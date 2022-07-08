ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville Police Offer July 21 College Safety Presentation for Students and Parents

Naperville, Illinois
 4 days ago

As many new college freshmen are getting ready for move-in day on college campuses across the nation, the Naperville Police Department wants to be sure that parents are sending off their young adults with the necessary knowledge and skills to keep themselves and their property safe.

Department personnel will present “Safety for the College-Bound Student” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave. The seminar for college freshmen and their parents combines drug and alcohol education with critical personal safety information. Due to space constraints, one registration per family is required. Visit Naperville.il.us/backtoschool to register.

“This is a great opportunity to learn how to be safe while on campus and away from home,” said Mary Browning, a crime prevention specialist with the Naperville Police Department. “We live in a very safe community and because of that our children can develop a false sense of security. This class will help students learn strong crime prevention strategies and make them aware of some of the dangers of campus life and how to safeguard themselves.”

The presentation has two distinct areas of focus. The first part of the program will educate students and parents about drugs, alcohol and the law. Browning adds, “Students may be subjected to temptations and challenges that they haven’t yet been taught how to deal with. This class will talk frankly about making choices and understanding what the consequences may be: legally, personally and academically.”

The second portion of the presentation will concentrate on personal safety. Browning said the Department wants students to start their college careers armed with the knowledge and skills needed to keep themselves and their property safe. “We want students to learn how to protect themselves and to know how to avoid becoming a victim of crime,” she said.

Registration for this safety presentation is required and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit Naperville.il.us/backtoschool to register your family today. Additional questions about the presentation may be directed to Crime Prevention Specialist Mary Browning at (630) 420-6731.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Naperville, Illinois

Naperville Police Investigate Armed Robbery of East Ogden Avenue Gas Station

On July 9, 2022 at approximately 9:28 p.m., Naperville Police officers were dispatched to the 0-100 block of east Ogden Avenue to a report of an armed robbery. The preliminary investigation indicated that three masked men, armed with handguns entered the building. The offenders took an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products before leaving. The offenders fled in a dark colored sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The vehicle was driven by a non-descript, fourth suspect. No one was harmed during this incident.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, Illinois

Structure Fire in the 1600 Block of Frontenac Road

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a 911 call from an employee reporting a fire on the roof of an industrial building. A general alarm was dispatched to the structure fire. A general alarm assignment consists of three engines, two ladder trucks, one squad, two ambulances and two shift commanders.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, Illinois

Naperville’s Fireworks Show to Take Place at Frontier Sports Complex on Sunday, July 3

For the third year in a row, Naperville will host a free fireworks show in celebration of Independence Day at the Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022. There is no charge for admission or parking. Those attending can watch from a field within the park or from their vehicles. The complex has 906 parking spaces, with an additional 1,000 parking spaces at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, Illinois

Free Community Movie Night to Kick Off Naperville’s National Night Out

Registration open for neighborhood National Night Out events. Neighborhoods throughout Naperville are invited to join communities nationwide and participate in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Online registration for Naperville events is now available at www.naperville.il.us/nno. Commonly called “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” National Night Out is a...
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Education
Naperville, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Aurora, IL
City
Naperville, IL
Naperville, Illinois

Naperville Police Announce Tobacco/Alternative Nicotine Product Compliance Check Results for June 2022

The Naperville Police Department recently completed a round of tobacco/alternative nicotine product compliance checks on June 7 and 8, 2022. The compliance checks were performed at 73 Naperville businesses to determine if local tobacco/alternative nicotine product retailers are complying with the minimum-age tobacco laws that prohibit the sale of tobacco/alternative nicotine products to persons under the age of 21.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, Illinois

Naperville Police Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 8:16 a.m. the Naperville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Plainfield/Naperville Road and Gateshead Drive for the report of a vehicle crash. Responding units observed a silver 2008 Chevrolet Suburban which was involved in a single car collision. The Naperville Fire...
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy