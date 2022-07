Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he’d soon lift a state of emergency order dating back to the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. The initial order Cooper issued in March 2020 has undergone many changes and was largely stripped after vaccines became widely available last year. But Cooper has kept the emergency declaration in place because the state Department of Health and Human Services wanted to make sure health care systems had the necessary staff to deal with an evolving public health issue.

