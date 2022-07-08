How and Where you can Celebrate Free Slurpee day in Yakima

Someone on my social media feed was looking for the best sushi place in town. That reminded me of the very first time I tried to eat sushi. The first time I ate sushi was when I was back in 2001 when I still lived and worked in my hometown of Nashville, TN. I was asked to enjoy some lunch with one of the radio station program directors, Rich Davis, who is now a big-time radio program format leader, international pop sensation, Nikka Costa, and her regional record label rep at the time, Ray Vaughn, who is now a big wig at Universal Republic Records. Nikka was in Nashville promoting her hit, "Everybody Got Their Something." I was at the time just a lowly radio station receptionist so I don't even recall HOW I got invited to go to lunch with any of them, but I was beyond excited to be invited nonetheless. Nikka had asked to go to a sushi place for lunch. She and the others at our table dared me to try all kinds of sushi and I didn't want to look like a child so I did.

