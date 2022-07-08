ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

How and Where you can Celebrate Free Slurpee day in Yakima

By Ryder
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How many times has 7-11 saved you from late-night munchies or even just needing to run to the store but not wanting to navigate through the grocery stores when they're booming. Not to mention those delicious roller dogs and cheap Slurpees, it seems like they're always saving us any...

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

Looking for the Best Sushi Place in Yakima? Try These 9 Places

Someone on my social media feed was looking for the best sushi place in town. That reminded me of the very first time I tried to eat sushi. The first time I ate sushi was when I was back in 2001 when I still lived and worked in my hometown of Nashville, TN. I was asked to enjoy some lunch with one of the radio station program directors, Rich Davis, who is now a big-time radio program format leader, international pop sensation, Nikka Costa, and her regional record label rep at the time, Ray Vaughn, who is now a big wig at Universal Republic Records. Nikka was in Nashville promoting her hit, "Everybody Got Their Something." I was at the time just a lowly radio station receptionist so I don't even recall HOW I got invited to go to lunch with any of them, but I was beyond excited to be invited nonetheless. Nikka had asked to go to a sushi place for lunch. She and the others at our table dared me to try all kinds of sushi and I didn't want to look like a child so I did.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Can Now Recycle Styrofoam and Mattresses

If you are an avid recycler in Yakima you know it's been frustrating not having a place to recycle Styrofoam. However it's no longer a problem because Yakima's DTG Recycle, at the old Anderson Rock & Demo Pit location, recently announced new mattress and Styrofoam recycling programs. DTG Recycle officials say Styrofoam has been added to the free community recycle drop box area. After you drop off your Styrofoam it's shredded "put in a densifier, heated and extruded into ingots. The ingots are then sent off and turned into items such as picture frames, fence posts and curb stops." You're encouraged to pre-package the Styrofoam to make it easier to recycle.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Selah, WA
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Watch this deep dive video on Yakima Chief’s CO2 hop extract

Last November, Yakima Chief Hops announced it was building a second CO2 extract facility in Sunnyside, Wash. The product must be popular. What exactly is CO2 hop extract? It is a pure resin produced through supercritical CO2 extraction. What is supercritical CO2 extraction? Well, supercritical CO2 is the fluid state of carbon dioxide. Supercritical CO2 extraction is a process whereby the essential bittering and aromatic compounds of hops (alpha acids, beta acids and oils) are separated from the leafy plant material using supercritical CO2, creating a final resin that is used for brewing and packaged in ready-to-use food grade cans.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Burglars have hit 4 coffee shops in Yakima County in less than a week

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Four coffee shops in Yakima County have been burglarized in less than a week and one business owner is looking at nearly $3,000 in damage. According to 911 call records, burglaries were called in at Lorraine’s Espresso in Wapato on the Fourth of July, Grindstone Coffee House in Terrace Heights on Thursday, The Celtic Cup in Yakima on Friday and Starbucks on South First Street on Sunday.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Produce, birria, history and Pahto: A day trip to the Yakama Reservation

Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are starting a series of road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. First up: the Yakama Reservation.
TOPPENISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slurpees#Summer Heat#Food Drink#Terrace Heights Yakima Wa
92.9 The Bull

5 Places to Never Take Selfies in or Around Washington

Selfies are one of the most common pictures taken today in 2022, our great, great-grandchildren will look back on them and say "Look, there's grandma at the summit of Mt.Rainer." Or they'll say, "Look this is how uncle Joey lost his hand taking a selfie in the alligator pit." Either...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Heat Advisory In Effect for Yakima with Extreme Heat Reaching Triple Digits

Beware of Heat Stroke: Extreme Weather Advisory Issued for Yakima. If you live in the city limits of Yakima, I certainly hope that you have a working air conditioner in your place. We are expecting a heat wave to strike the city, which is certainly not uncommon around here. It doesn't matter if you've lived here for 20 years or 20 minutes, you will come to expect some intense heat.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Driver Alert; Englewood Avenue Road Work Tuesday

Road and signal improvements continue in the city of Yakima this summer as crews do their best to not impact traffic to slow your commute. But if your commute takes you down Englewood avenue you may have to find another way to work or wherever you are going on Tuesday, July 12. City crews Tuesday are closing a section of Englewood Avenue so crews from the Yakima Tieton Irrigation District can repair an irrigation main.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Mob attacks Blacks in Wapato in 1938

A “miniature race war” directed at Lower Valley Blacks 84 years ago is a dark chapter in the Yakima Valley’s history. On a July night, a mob targeted Black residents and farmworkers in Wapato, driving them out as they sought refuge from attack. And like many other incidents of violence against people of color, there was no justice to be had for its victims.
WAPATO, WA
92.9 The Bull

Moxee Hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk August 6

If you're a runner, a walker or just like to get out it's another great time in the valley to lace up your shoes and be a part of the Moxee Hop Festival weekend. It's a neat way to travel through hop fields and go for the crown and trophy! The Moxee Hop Festival parade happens shortly after the race so you'll be right on time.
Yakima Herald Republic

Book Scene: The story of Bumping Lake, vividly told

Sixty miles northwest of Yakima in the heart of the William O. Douglas Wilderness lies Bumping Lake: picture north of Rimrock and east of Mount Rainier on the map. Artist, biologist and writer Susan Summit Cyr’s book “Tanum: A Story of Bumping Lake and the William O. Douglas Wilderness,” tells the exciting and memorable story of the area’s human and natural history. (The lake was known to Native peoples by various names, including Tanum, which means “home.”) Cyr has not only rigorously researched her first book, she spends summers at Normandie, the former Bumping Lake Resort’s lodge built in 1933.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy