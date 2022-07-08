ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

20 essential Tampa Bay tiki bars everyone should visit at least once

By Max Steele
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrozen piña coladas, blackened grouper sandwiches, and mai tais are in the horizon. Tiki bars are a Florida staple, and here in Tampa Bay we have quite a few, offering everything from sunset views, specialty cocktails and plenty of thatched roofs. Whether you already have a go-to spot...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Tampa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tampa, Florida

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities or an opportunity to learn more about the area’s rich history, Tampa Florida has a lot to offer. You can check out the Tampa Bay History Center, which features three floors of exhibitions covering 12,000 years of the history of the region. You’ll also find state-of-the-art theaters and an extensive map gallery. This museum is free to enter and open year-round.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Sarasota, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Tamiami, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Madeira Beach, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Restaurants
thatssotampa.com

Flipn’ Fries Factory is a new paradise for potato lovers in Wesley Chapel

The time for loaded French fry lovers has come. Flip’n Fry Factory is the newest vendor set to join KRATE at The Grove on July 13. KRATE is a collection of fabulous food, drink, and retail concepts operating out of separate shipping containers with mural art on the side. The venue is also set for live music, watch parties, and family-friendly events.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Big mangrove snapper are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says there are more big mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay than he’s ever seen. Fish to 18 inches, which fall into the offshore category, have been around the bay reefs, rocks, bridge pilings and other structure. The Gandy Bridge has been particularly good. The cobia have been under the bridge, so he’s been fishing for them with large, live pinfish. On a recent trip, he had a 4-inch pinfish on a 5/0 hook in the water when a jumbo snapper came off the bottom and grabbed it. Typically, he’s been baiting the snapper with half-dollar-sized pinfish. Shrimp will work as well. He’s gone down to 20-pound mono leader and a #2 hook in the very clear water to draw more strikes. Capt. Chuck also is seeing large tarpon under the bridge. Snook and redfish action can be slow in the heat of the day, as the fish are retreating into the mangroves for shade. He’s logged water temperatures on the flats as high as 93 degrees. Mackerel are schooling in open waters.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Crabby’s on the Pass has the longest waterfront bar in the world

It’s time for a beach trip. Treasure Island is filled with kitschy Florida gems that will make residents feel like tourists. The beach bars, souvenir shops, mini golf courses, and indoor waves will fill you with bright eyed wonder at the Sunshine State. One spot in the area claims to have the longest waterfront bar in the world, it’s Crabby’s at the Pass (formerly Gator’s), a gem in John’s Pass Village.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tiki Bar#Bar Info#Summer Sun#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Causeway#Google Maps#Ne 5th Floor
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

Gone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good reason, we have a ton of places to cannonball! But not all pools are equal, and not all resorts and hotels allow non-guests to splash around for the day.
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

Venice Is the Laid-Back Florida Beach Town With Plenty of Personality

While we love revisiting the Panhandle, there's a whole world of beach towns dotting the Florida coast, and they're just waiting to be explored. If your appreciation of the Sunshine State doesn't extend past 30A, you might be surprised to learn about Venice, a laid-back beach community located south of Sarasota, that is totally worth the drive. Direct your attention nearer the equator to discover one of South Florida's coolest towns.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Meet the woman who is the new voice of Tampa International Airport

Returning home on a recent flight, Coretta Youmans listened to the voice of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor greet passengers while riding the shuttle to the Main Terminal of Tampa International Airport. “I looked at my friend and I said, ‘I would love to do that one day,’ and he told...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Reba McEntire will make tour stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Country Music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour stop in Tampa. REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT is coming to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said...
TAMPA, FL
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Florida

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue. Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Breaks Ground On New Distribution Center At U.S. 301 & Causeway Blvd.

Last week, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, the largest minority-owned business in Florida, broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 800,000 sq. ft. complex. The new Coca-Cola Tampa Sales and Distribution Center will be located on 156 acres located at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Causeway Boulevard. The complex is part of a $250 million investment for a fully automated fulfillment center and corporate offices. 
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy