False 911 call prompts police investigation at residence located near Supreme Court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police across Southern California were seeking a lone gunman Tuesday who is wanted in connection with at least three — but possibly as many as six — robberies at 7-Eleven stories where two people were killed and three were wounded. Over five hours on Monday — July 11, or 7/11, the day when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary — the violence wreaked havoc on convenience stores and prompted the parent company to urge employees to close their locations overnight in the Los Angeles area for safety. It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the violence in the cities of Ontario, Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra. “I think the only person to answer that would be the suspect,” said Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO