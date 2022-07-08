ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

False 911 call prompts police investigation at residence located near Supreme Court

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - D.C. and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after authorities say a person made a false 911 about a shooting at a house in Northeast Friday morning. Metropolitan Police said...

