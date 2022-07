Chain-agnostic token sales platform Tokensoft has successfully deployed Tokensoft version 2, a Web3-enabled version of its platform, on the Ethereum and Avalanche blockchains. The company said in a press release shared with CoinDesk that Tokensoft v2 is intended to provide a way for customers to sell and distribute their own tokens. The idea is to make sales more transparent for users by ironing out common issues such as the prevalence of bots on networks, skewed price discovery and sudden transaction fee spikes. In addition, the platform offers users tools and resources to comply with increasingly complicated international token sales rules and regulations.

SOFTWARE ・ 17 HOURS AGO