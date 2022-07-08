ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

How and Where you can Celebrate Free Slurpee day in Yakima

By Ryder
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How many times has 7-11 saved you from late-night munchies or even just needing to run to the store but not wanting to navigate through the grocery stores when they're booming. Not to mention those delicious roller dogs and cheap Slurpees, it seems like they're always saving us any...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Looking for the Best Sushi Place in Yakima? Try These 9 Places

Someone on my social media feed was looking for the best sushi place in town. That reminded me of the very first time I tried to eat sushi. The first time I ate sushi was when I was back in 2001 when I still lived and worked in my hometown of Nashville, TN. I was asked to enjoy some lunch with one of the radio station program directors, Rich Davis, who is now a big-time radio program format leader, international pop sensation, Nikka Costa, and her regional record label rep at the time, Ray Vaughn, who is now a big wig at Universal Republic Records. Nikka was in Nashville promoting her hit, "Everybody Got Their Something." I was at the time just a lowly radio station receptionist so I don't even recall HOW I got invited to go to lunch with any of them, but I was beyond excited to be invited nonetheless. Nikka had asked to go to a sushi place for lunch. She and the others at our table dared me to try all kinds of sushi and I didn't want to look like a child so I did.
YAKIMA, WA
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Watch this deep dive video on Yakima Chief’s CO2 hop extract

Last November, Yakima Chief Hops announced it was building a second CO2 extract facility in Sunnyside, Wash. The product must be popular. What exactly is CO2 hop extract? It is a pure resin produced through supercritical CO2 extraction. What is supercritical CO2 extraction? Well, supercritical CO2 is the fluid state of carbon dioxide. Supercritical CO2 extraction is a process whereby the essential bittering and aromatic compounds of hops (alpha acids, beta acids and oils) are separated from the leafy plant material using supercritical CO2, creating a final resin that is used for brewing and packaged in ready-to-use food grade cans.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Burglars have hit 4 coffee shops in Yakima County in less than a week

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Four coffee shops in Yakima County have been burglarized in less than a week and one business owner is looking at nearly $3,000 in damage. According to 911 call records, burglaries were called in at Lorraine’s Espresso in Wapato on the Fourth of July, Grindstone Coffee House in Terrace Heights on Thursday, The Celtic Cup in Yakima on Friday and Starbucks on South First Street on Sunday.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Selah, WA
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Yakima Herald Republic

That 70s Shop is the comfort-filled time machine of Union Gap

When I first walked into the small brick building in Union Gap, I was hit with an all-too-familiar feeling. Stepping inside That 70s Shop at 3916½ Main St., I was reminded of my grandfather’s house, full of vintage radios and replicas of cars. The music playing over the speakers, the smell and the comforting feeling all contributed to the nostalgia for a time long before I was alive.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Produce, birria, history and Pahto: A day trip to the Yakama Reservation

Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are starting a series of road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. First up: the Yakama Reservation.
TOPPENISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slurpees#Summer Heat#Food Drink#Terrace Heights Yakima Wa
News Talk KIT

No Swimming at Yakima’s Lions Pool This Summer

Bad news if you were hoping for the reopening of Yakima's Lions Pool. City officials closed the facility in late June for repairs that were expected to take a week or more. But now it looks like it'll be closed for the rest of the summer and into early fall. A mechanical issue with the pool’s main pump has forced the closure.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Driver Alert; Englewood Avenue Road Work Tuesday

Road and signal improvements continue in the city of Yakima this summer as crews do their best to not impact traffic to slow your commute. But if your commute takes you down Englewood avenue you may have to find another way to work or wherever you are going on Tuesday, July 12. City crews Tuesday are closing a section of Englewood Avenue so crews from the Yakima Tieton Irrigation District can repair an irrigation main.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Mob attacks Blacks in Wapato in 1938

A “miniature race war” directed at Lower Valley Blacks 84 years ago is a dark chapter in the Yakima Valley’s history. On a July night, a mob targeted Black residents and farmworkers in Wapato, driving them out as they sought refuge from attack. And like many other incidents of violence against people of color, there was no justice to be had for its victims.
WAPATO, WA
94.5 KATS

Moxee Hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk August 6

If you're a runner, a walker or just like to get out it's another great time in the valley to lace up your shoes and be a part of the Moxee Hop Festival weekend. It's a neat way to travel through hop fields and go for the crown and trophy! The Moxee Hop Festival parade happens shortly after the race so you'll be right on time.
Yakima Herald Republic

Book Scene: The story of Bumping Lake, vividly told

Sixty miles northwest of Yakima in the heart of the William O. Douglas Wilderness lies Bumping Lake: picture north of Rimrock and east of Mount Rainier on the map. Artist, biologist and writer Susan Summit Cyr’s book “Tanum: A Story of Bumping Lake and the William O. Douglas Wilderness,” tells the exciting and memorable story of the area’s human and natural history. (The lake was known to Native peoples by various names, including Tanum, which means “home.”) Cyr has not only rigorously researched her first book, she spends summers at Normandie, the former Bumping Lake Resort’s lodge built in 1933.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Lemonade Day is Coming to Boost Kids in Yakima. Are You Thirsty?

There's nothing quite like a tall, ice-cold glass of lemonade on a hot summer day. Even more satisfying, would be getting that glass of thirst-quenching lemonade goodness from an enterprising entrepreneur, and not just in someone's front yard, but during a huge event coming to SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy