Charges against Clarks Hill man describe chaotic Columbian Park shooting scene

By STAFF REPORTS
 4 days ago

A 27-year-old Clarks Hill man released from state prison last month faces several charges related to multiple rounds of gunshots fired in Columbian Park in Lafayette over the July 4th weekend.

Heath Garrett Fletcher was arrested Sunday in connection with the Saturday night incident that provoked return fire and sent local residents scurrying to safety, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.

Police say a witness who lives in the 100 block of Park Avenue told them she saw a man later identified as Fletcher walking past her house while sitting on the porch with grandchildren. The man raised his gun west toward the park gazebos and fired many shots, stumbling in her driveway as he ran away. Others in the park then started to return fire.

The homeowner told police she ushered her grandchildren off the porch and into the house to safety.

A boy under 6 years old said he watched a man with dark clothes and a black head covering "shoot a gun," police said in the document. "Witness 1 advised the male looked at Witness 1 and Witness 1 was afraid of being shot."

Once they responded to a flurry of 911 calls, officers "observed dozens of people fleeing from the area of the gazebos," according to the court document.

Officials reviewed nearby city cameras and noted a man fitting Fletcher's description used his cell phone in a couple of spots in the park shortly before the shooting, according to the affidavit. They also found surveillance videos from nearby homes that led them to where Fletcher allegedly hid clothing and the gun.

Three cars were found to have been shot during the event, police said.

A Lafayette police sergeant recognized Fletcher from surveillance images and noted that tattoos on Fletcher's face and body were "commonly associated with a gang," according to the affidavit. He was identified in part by his facial tattoos.

The gun was linked to Fletcher from photos taken from Fletcher's phone that showed him with the same gun, the court document said.

Police found and arrested Fletcher on Sunday near 1305 N. 16th St. in Lafayette. While being arrested, one officer noted the man had "fresh cuts" on his hands.

In a phone call Fletcher apparently made Tuesday from the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he remains on $1,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, Fletcher allegedly admitted multiple times to having a gun and firing it at Columbian Park, as well as fleeing the scene and hiding the sweatshirt and gun.

He is charged with several felonies, including criminal recklessness and obstruction of justice.

In the 2013 case from whose sentence he apparently was recently released, he pleaded guilty to felony criminal recklessness, court records indicate. He was sentenced to a total of 14 years for that charge and a criminal gang enhancement.

Comments / 4

Nkdt648
3d ago

2027 should have been his true date of release .slap in the publices face that he is only held on a $1,000.00 bond !

Reply(1)
3
