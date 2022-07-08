PUBLIC NOTICE: Forest Closed starting Wednesday (7/13)

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Meticulously maintained colonial In Grosse Pointe Park! **Cul-De-Sac Location** Beautifully maintained hardwood floors throughout the living room, family room, formal dining, and all 3 bedrooms. Living room includes a natural fireplace w/wood mantel, cove ceilings, and ceiling medallion. Gorgeous oak staircase to second floor. Furnace w/flow through humidifier new in 2019. Central air new in 2020. Roof w/ dimensional shingles in 2017. Quiet street with community garden. Walk to tot lot, tennis courts, Neighborhood Club, The Village, & Maire Elementary School! i.d.r.n.g.
Comments / 0