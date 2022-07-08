ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBLIC NOTICE: Forest Closed starting Wednesday (7/13)

Cover picture for the articleConstruction Notice: AMTRAK plans to close the Forrest crossing on Wednesday...

Amtrak temporarily closing railroad crossing in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI - Amtrak is temporarily closing an Ypsilanti rail crossing near Depot Town for improvements. The planned work will close Forest Avenue to vehicle traffic where it crosses the tracks just north of Frog Island Park beginning on Wednesday, July 13, according to an Ypsilanti city notice. The crossing...
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ramp closures on I-275 will impact travel to Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The next time your dad wants to leave for the airport early, you may want to listen to them. Ramp closures on I-275 heading onto I-94 are expected to last a month and create heavier traffic for some drivers traveling to Detroit Metro Airport. As...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Fire rips through Pittsfield Township apartment complex

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Several Pittsfield Township residents were displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at their apartment complex Monday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, to the Hamptons of Cloverlane Apartments in Pittsfield Township between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
LIVONIA, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit-area legislator, starting baby leave, blasts 'cultural barriers and outdated workplace norms'

"This issue is personal," state Rep. Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, says of paid workplace leaves for new dads. The freshman lawmaker "will be taking paternity leave from the Michigan House" because his third son was born July 1, he adds on social media. He steps aside for an undisclosed time even though "there is no actual parental leave policy for state legislators."
CANTON, MI
WWJ News Radio

Traffic nightmare at Detroit Metro Airport: Bus crash causes major backups for travelers

ROMULUS (WWJ) - Travelers coming to and from Detroit Metro Airport are at a standstill after a bus crash that injured four people snarled traffic Friday evening. Spokeswoman Erica Donerson with the Wayne County Airport Authority told WWJ the traffic trouble started after an airport employee driving a shuttle collided with the tunnel walls along John Dingell Drive around 5:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI

