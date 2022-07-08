PUBLIC NOTICE: Forest Closed starting Wednesday (7/13)

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A horse at The Henry Ford Greenfield Village has been euthanized after a crash over the weekend. Officials with The Henry Ford say the Percheron horse was pulling an omnibus with passengers inside at the time of the incident. Officials did not say how many were on board at the time of the crash, but did say no one was injured.

