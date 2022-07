GEORGIA (WDEF)- In Ringgold, dozens showed up, outside the Catoosa County Courthouse building, to praise Roe vs Wade Being overturned by the Supreme Court. “We’re still waiting for the Attorney General to act here in Georgia, to enforce the heartbeat bill. It has not been enforced for the last, almost, 4 years. But we’re asking Republicans to actually put something in stronger, which actually goes to the heart of the issue. Actually, protect the pre-born from the moment of conception because we believe every life should be protected,” said Nathaniel Darnell, NFRA National Director for GA.

