PITTSBURGH — With a stroke of the pen — and the bipartisan support of state legislators — Gov. Tom Wolf signaled to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business. The state’s corporate net income tax rate will finally drop from 9.99% — second highest in the nation — to 8.99% on Jan. 1. It gets better. It will shed half a percentage point annually until it falls to 4.99% in 2031.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO