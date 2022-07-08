FBI: International season 2 — release date and everything we know about the FBI spinoff series

FBI: International is back this fall!

In the current landscape of television, you’d be hard-pressed to find a crime procedural that wasn’t attached to the incomparable super-producer and creator Dick Wolf. The Hollywood legend has been responsible for shows like Law & Order , Law & Order: Special Victims Unit , Law & Order: Organized Crime and Chicago P.D. Keep in mind that’s just NBC shows. Wolf also has his hand in FBI: International ’s predecessors FBI and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS.

Knowing all of this, it should come as no surprise that over the years Wolf has amassed a loyal fanbase that will watch almost anything he touches. FBI: International was so successful in its inaugural season that the series was renewed for both season 2 and 3, as reported by Deadline . That’s an impressive feat by any measurement. We anticipate over the course of those next few seasons, the show will continue to captivate viewers.

Here’s everything we know about FBI: International season 2.

FBI: International season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 20, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The series is sandwiched between the original FBI and FBI: Most Wanted .

Premium subscribers to Paramount Plus and those with subscriptions to the CBS app will also have the opportunity to live-stream the episode.

As of now, there is no official word as to if/when the second season will make its debut in the UK. However, it’s expected that FBI: International season 1 will premiere in the UK on Friday, July 22 on Sky TV's Sky Witness channel.

FBI: International season 2 plot

Luke Kleintank in FBI: International (Image credit: Katalin Vermes CBS)

As of right now, there haven’t been many details released about what viewers can expect in the upcoming new season of FBI: International . However, looking at the season 1 finale, one can imagine that Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) may be spending next season trying to sort out his feelings about what to do about his mother.

In the finale, she pretty much tells him to forget about her as she is preparing to "go dark" now that her undercover identity has been compromised. He didn’t seem that thrilled about heeding her advice. Will he spend next season searching for her in between his cases? (After all, this is a crime procedural, so he has to spend a majority of his time working the cases that will encompass each episode.)

By the way, did we mention that the assassin Forrester got into a fight with was still following him by the end of the finale episode? It looks like in addition to trying to save his mother, Forrester may need to be saved.

Again, we should have a better idea about what’s in store for not just Forrester but all the main characters as we get closer to the season premiere.

FBI International season 2 cast

To date, there haven’t been any major announcements made in regards to the season 2 cast. With that being said, we’ll assume that the main players from season 1 are all returning. Starring as Special Agent Scott Forrester, leader of the team, is Luke Kleintank. Kleintank was previously featured in The Good Neighbor as David and in The Man in the High Castle as Joe Blake.

On the show as the number two in command Special Agent Jamie Kellett is Heida Reed. Reed has previously starred as Naja in the film Against the Ice , opposite Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Filling out the rest of the cast are Carter Redwood ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ), Vinessa Vidotto ( Hacks ) and Christiane Paul ( Borga ).

Now we should say that if anyone were exiting the series for next season, it could be Paul, who plays Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger. As seen in the season 1 finale, her character receives a promotion, so there’s a chance Jaeger is moved to a recurring role status or off-canvas completely; but, no such official announcement has been made.

FBI International season 2 trailer

It’s a bit too early for a season 2 trailer. However, once one becomes available we’ll include it here.

How to watch FBI International season 2

FBI International airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

If you’re someone that prefers to watch things at your own leisure, you can watch episodes on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

For UK fans of the show, although Paramount Plus is now available, we are still waiting to get an official word that UK subscribers will be able to view the series on the platform with a subscription as the series readies its second season. With that said, a proven method for watching CBS shows has been using a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

