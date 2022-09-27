FBI: International season 2 — next episode, trailer and everything we know about the FBI spinoff series

FBI: International is back!

In the current landscape of television, you’d be hard-pressed to find a crime procedural that wasn’t attached to the incomparable super-producer and creator Dick Wolf. The Hollywood legend has been responsible for shows like Law & Order , Law & Order: Special Victims Unit , Law & Order: Organized Crime and Chicago P.D. Keep in mind that’s just NBC shows. Wolf also has his hand in FBI: International ’s predecessors FBI and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS.

Knowing all of this, it should come as no surprise that over the years Wolf has amassed a loyal fanbase that will watch almost anything he touches. FBI: International was so successful in its inaugural season that the series was renewed for both season 2 and 3, as reported by Deadline . That’s an impressive feat by any measurement. We anticipate over the course of those next few seasons, the show will continue to captivate viewers.

Here’s everything we know about FBI: International season 2.

When is the next FBI: International season 2 episode?

FBI: International season 2 premiered on Tuesday, September 20, sandwiched between FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

The next new episode titled "Don't Say Her Name Again" airs on September 27, at 9 pm ET/PT. Here is the synopsis:

"When a local predator begins extorting underage American girls online, the team attempts to bring the offender to justice with on-site help from one of the victims. Kellett decides she should find a roommate."

Check out a sneak peek of the new episode.

FBI: International season 2 plot

Luke Kleintank in FBI: International (Image credit: Katalin Vermes CBS)

Looking at the season 1 finale, one can imagine that Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) may be spending this season trying to sort out his feelings about what to do about his mother.

In the finale, she pretty much tells him to forget about her as she is preparing to "go dark" now that her undercover identity has been compromised. He didn’t seem that thrilled about heeding her advice. Will he spend the season searching for her in between his cases? (After all, this is a crime procedural, so he has to spend the majority of his time working on the cases that will encompass each episode.)

By the way, did we mention that the assassin Forrester got into a fight with was still following him by the end of the finale episode? It looks like in addition to trying to save his mother, Forrester may need to be saved.

FBI International season 2 cast

Starring as Special Agent Scott Forrester, leader of the team, is Luke Kleintank. Kleintank was previously featured in The Good Neighbor as David and in The Man in the High Castle as Joe Blake.

On the show as the number two in command Special Agent Jamie Kellett is Heida Reed. Reed has previously starred as Naja in the film Against the Ice , opposite Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Filling out the rest of the cast are Carter Redwood ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ), Vinessa Vidotto ( Hacks ) and Eva-Jane Willis ( London Files ).

Christiane Paul, who played Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger, has exited the show as reported by TV Line .

FBI International season 2 trailer

FBI Night has one official trailer. Check it out.

How to watch FBI International season 2

FBI International airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

If you’re someone that prefers to watch things at your own leisure, you can watch episodes on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

For UK fans of the show, although Paramount Plus is now available, we are still waiting to get an official word that UK subscribers will be able to view the new episodes on the streamer, or if the new season will air at a later date on another platform.