ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

Public Meeting on Little Lake Santa Fe Preserve Management Plan

alachuacounty.us
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alachua County Office of Land Conservation and Management’s Alachua County Forever Program will host a public meeting on Thursday, July 14, 2022, to discuss the proposed Management Plan for Little Lake Santa Fe Preserve, located east of Waldo. The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waldo...

alachuacounty.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Debra Fine

PulteGroup announces its first new Clay County community in more than 10 years

PulteGroup announces sales in Bradley CreekPulteGroup. PulteGroup has announced sales at Bradley Creek in Green Cove Springs. The new one- and two-story single-family homes are being built on a 60-foot homesite. There are 12 different floor plans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet. Each home will have three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are under construction and opening in the fall. New homes begin in the mid $300,000s.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Waldo, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
State
Florida State
Alachua, FL
Government
City
Santa Fe, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

On Top of the World, a housing development in Ocala. They will not allow signs. Talking to friends in On Top of the World I see how much better the living would be in The Villages. Think about how much better all of our lives would be, if we adopted that rule.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resource Management#Nature Preserve#Public Access#Waldo Community School#N E 148th Avenue#Management Plans#Ne 132nd Ave#State
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville: The Rise of GRU

As inflation continues and gas prices soar, Gainesville residents fear monthly utility bills. A Facebook post linking a petition to lower climbing Gainesville Regional Utilities rates garnered 263 comments as of Sunday. Angela Casteel, a 46-year-old Gainesville resident who made the petition, said her June bill was about $100 more than in previous months. Residents can voice concerns during public comment at the utility advisory board meeting July 19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

I can understand Mr. Meyer’s frustration. Unfortunately, he bought the problem on himself when he elected to purchase the home knowing it’s proximity to the Turnpike. If he had spent a little more time on the property prior to purchasing it he would have heard the noise level and had the opportunity to make a decision to purchase a home further away from the Turnpike and its noise.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Jacksonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Jacksonville, Florida

If you’re in the mood for some breakfast and brunch, head to Metro Diner, a local hotspot. There, you’ll enjoy eggs, peppers, potatoes, cheese, and chicken and waffles, with a southern twist. Or, try grits with shrimp or shepherd’s pie. No matter how you choose to enjoy your breakfast or lunch, you’ll surely find something that will delight your palate.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy