Phase One teases latest XT camera system

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Phase One recently added a video teaser onto its YouTube channel which has got us all guessing. The 19-second clip suggests that the company is announcing an update to its XT camera system next week.

"We have some exciting news for our XT camera. Stay tuned!" And that's all we really find out from the teaser, alongside seeing some dark and dramatic visuals with some equally dramatic music. Since the video went live, the internet has come alive with Phase One enthusiasts trying to work out what the new model could be or feature.

DPReview thought that it noticed a silver knob on the top of the lens, which could add some more pronounced tilt-shit functionality. Mirrorless Rumors simple asks: "The big question is if this will be their first mirrorless camera…"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOXQA_0gZHDg2m00

(Image credit: Phase One)

What is Phase One's XT camera system?

There are currently two camera models in the Phase One XT lineup; the Phase One XT IQ4 150MP and Phase One XT IQ4 150MP Achromatic – a camera that's designed to excel at timeless black and white photography.

While Phase One's XF camera range is suited for studio photographers, the XT cameras are for field use – landscape and documentary work.

The original Phase One XT 150MP medium format system camera (which we last reviewed back in 2019 ) combined Phase One’s ultra-high resolution IQ4 digital back system with a trio of lenses from renowned optics maker Rodenstock via a super slimline XT camera body.

Our overall verdict was generally: cool camera, luxurious price tag ($56,990 to be more precise). Phase One's next body is likely to be the same when it comes to the cost, but that won't put off photographers who want or need it. To know what the new XT camera system has in store for sure, we'll have to wait for the (hopefully) full announcement next week.

Best medium format cameras
Best cameras for professionals
Best cinema cameras

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

