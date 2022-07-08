ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Street repaving to begin next week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet repaving is expected to begin on Monday July 12th and last through July 22nd. The following streets are...

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board In Person & Virtual Meeting

PLEASE NOTE TIME CHANGE FOR THIS MEETING ONLY! Instead of the meeting starting at 5:00 p.m., the 7-13-22 PRAB meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Agenda Packet: https://publicaccess.durangogov.org/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Documents/Downloadfile/Parks_and_Recreation_Advisory_Board_6388_Agenda_Packet_7_13_2022_5_30_00_PM.pdf?documentType=5&meetingId=6388&isAttachment=True. Zoom link:. Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:. Please click this URL to join. https://durangogov.zoom.us/j/86925483534. Or One tap...
DURANGO, CO
pagosasprings.com

Medium is still not a good level!

La Plata County in CDC Community Level High for COVID-19, Archuleta County Remains in Level Medium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Community Levels for COVID-19 rose on Thursday in La Plata County. La Plata County is again in Community Level High, with Archuleta County remaining in Level Medium.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Check out the roads less traveled in Colorado's mountains

The Colorado State Patrol is looking to curb out-of-state driver deaths with "Super Cruising" mountain road videos. After a reportedly sharp and startling increase in 2021 in traffic deaths in the southwest corner of Colorado, troopers are now taking it upon themselves to ride the most dangerous sections according to their data and take you along for the ride, too. The new program is only a few months old and has 7 videos so far of potentially dangerous paths like Monarch Pass and the path between Bayfield and Durango. "Maybe give them a heads up on how to be better prepared in...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado those of "ancient" Native American child, possibly thrown from vehicle

On July 5, it was announced that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was investigating human remains found in the area of Disappointment Valley, located in southwest Colorado near the Dolores River. While it was initially believed that there was no apparent risk to the public – and that's still the case – a later update revealed shocking new details of the case.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Bomb threat at a Colorado college on Thursday prompts evacuation

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a college in Colorado on Thursday. At about 3 p.m. the following was posted to the Fort Lewis College Facebook page:. “A bomb threat has been made at the Art Building on campus. Please evacuate the Fort Lewis...
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Decayed human remains found in Colorado valley

Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department. "Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes. According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public. “We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO

