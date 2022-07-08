Street repaving to begin next week

The Colorado State Patrol is looking to curb out-of-state driver deaths with "Super Cruising" mountain road videos. After a reportedly sharp and startling increase in 2021 in traffic deaths in the southwest corner of Colorado, troopers are now taking it upon themselves to ride the most dangerous sections according to their data and take you along for the ride, too. The new program is only a few months old and has 7 videos so far of potentially dangerous paths like Monarch Pass and the path between Bayfield and Durango. "Maybe give them a heads up on how to be better prepared in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO