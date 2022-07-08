"Twelve Car Apostles" Art Exhibit - Leah Lawless-Smith
Twelve Car Apostles Art Exhibit
Leah Lawless-Smith
Through aug. 8
Granville Arts Center - 300 N. Fifth St., Downtown Garland
Twelve Car Apostles features twelve close-up views of automobiles, scooters, and motorcycles expressed in paintings. An Artist Reception and Car Show will be held July 14, 5-7 p.m.
About the Artist: Leah Lawless-Smith grew up with a mechanic father and learned the appreciation and love of all things auto.
The Granville Arts Center Gallery is open 12-4 p.m. daily. Admission is free and open to the public.
