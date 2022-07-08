ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

"Twelve Car Apostles" Art Exhibit - Leah Lawless-Smith

Garland, Texas
Garland, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X74jn_0gZH9zfi00

Twelve Car Apostles Art Exhibit

Leah Lawless-Smith

Through aug. 8

Granville Arts Center - 300 N. Fifth St., Downtown Garland

Twelve Car Apostles features twelve close-up views of automobiles, scooters, and motorcycles expressed in paintings. An Artist Reception and Car Show will be held July 14, 5-7 p.m.

About the Artist: Leah Lawless-Smith grew up with a mechanic father and learned the appreciation and love of all things auto.

The Granville Arts Center Gallery is open 12-4 p.m. daily. Admission is free and open to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

First Look: Ford's Garage Serves Up Photo-Ops and Burgers

Ford’s Garage, whose website blurb claims is “your neighborhood burger and beer joint, where everyone is welcome,” started out in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2012 and arrived in Plano this June. This is another in a long line of cutesy-themed restaurants, this one decked out to resemble...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar officially opens at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

The Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar now open in Plano will be offering new menu items alongside its regular dishes. (Courtesy Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar) Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar officially opened June 10 in its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant has been offering delivery services since mid-May. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5646. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

News Roundup: Fundraisers, movies, closures and more, see what's happeing in the Carrollton, Flower Mound, Lewisville area

The Lewisville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be holding its annual fundraiser, Battle of the Badges on October 15 at Railroad Park in Lewisville. The fundraiser will consist of a select softball tournament between different Dallas-Fort Worth police and fire departments; with the grudge match between the Lewisville Police Department and the Lewisville Fire Department.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Ash Jurberg

Have you eaten at this haunted Dallas restaurant?

Snuffer's has great burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, there is something a little more unusual that doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in Lower Greenville is different from the rest- it's haunted.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibit#Apostles#Arts Center#Automobile
CBS DFW

Mother of 4-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out

OAK CLIFF, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The mother of a 4-year-old who died after being attacked by a friend's dogs on Saturday is speaking out. The mother of 4-year-old Lea Freeman told CBS 11 her daughter should still be alive. She said her daughter was excited to start kindergarten and instead of planning for school, she's now planning her daughter's funeral.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
spectrumlocalnews.com

New North Texas cafe aims to feed food insecurity without the stigma

MCKINNEY, Texas — Volunteers in North Texas hope their new take on the soup kitchen will help make a dent in the growing problem of food insecurity. The Community Garden Kitchen just opened this summer in McKinney; about 45 minutes north of Dallas. Unlike a usual soup kitchen, it operates more like a restaurant with waiters, individual tables and a chef designing a menu of options for each night.
MCKINNEY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

The Big Reveal: Restaurants announced and reservations open for DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week 25th Anniversary serves up delicious cuisine, support for North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope this summer. DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX (July 11, 2022) – Get your appetites ready! DFW Restaurant Week is celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary this summer, serving up support for longtime charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope with every delicious meal for a deal. Join in the foodie festivities with a month of delectable dining for lunch, dinner, and newly added brunch with top restaurants across the Metroplex, Aug. 8 – Sept. 4, 2022. Featuring a variety of special anniversary offerings, the excitement begins on Reservation Day, Monday, July 11, when the official list of participating restaurants is revealed and reservations open.
DALLAS, TX
point2homes.com

8320 Coolgreene Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75228

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Plano woman receives a ticket for using an unborn child as 'second passenger'. What does this mean for Roe v Wade?

I'm sure at some stage; we have all wanted to use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane to get to our destination quicker- even when we have no other passengers in the car. But Plano woman, Bethany Bottone, may have inadvertently sparked another debate on the recent reversal of Roe V Wade after claiming her unborn child was her second passenger. Bottone, who was thirty-four weeks pregnant, was pulled over by police after exiting the HOV lane and given a ticket.
PLANO, TX
Garland, Texas

Garland, Texas

34
Followers
376
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Garland is a city in the U.S. state of Texas. It is located northeast of Dallas and is a part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. It is located almost entirely within Dallas County, except a small portion located in Collin and Rockwall counties. At the 2010 census, the city had a population of 226,876. In 2019, the population rose to 239,928, making it the 93rd-most populous city in the United States of America and the 12th-most populous city in Texas. Garland is second only to the city of Dallas in Dallas County by population and has easy access to downtown Dallas via public transportation including two Dart Blue Line stations and buses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy