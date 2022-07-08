ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bottcher on LGBTQ Mental Health

otdowntown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Pride month came to a close, Council Member Erik Bottcher met with Fountain House, the national mental health nonprofit, to discuss the current state of LGBTQ mental health, as well as his own personal experiences with coming out as a teen and confronting mental health challenges. Excerpts of the...

www.otdowntown.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jeffery Mac

NYC Teachers, Parents Furious As Cuts Lead To Layoffs

Public School 29Sarah Blesener for The New York Times. It looks like New York City Schools will be dealing with larger cuts this summer than previously anticipated. The worst part is that the reason for that anticipation was due to an official announcement from The Mayor’s administration. Mayor Eric Adams announced that the budget included $375 million in cuts because there was a decline in enrollment in schools in the DOE. The DOE has said that they were using the federal stimulus money to help soften the blow a little bit. This would result in the schools only losing about $215 million due to the enrollment decline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Health
cityandstateny.com

Chi Ossé, New York City’s youngest council member, is figuring it out as he goes

Chi Ossé’s life would change the moment he took the microphone and began to speak on June 1, 2020, at the third Black Lives Matter protest he ever attended. Ossé was 21 years old, and to that point he had made his name as a party promoter, a well known one at that, who hosted events at trendy venues across the city from the Public Hotel rooftop to Paul’s Cocktail Lounge. His friends and relatives did not regard him as a particularly political person. Yet there he stood, addressing thousands of people who had gathered in Times Square to protest the murder of George Floyd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allaccess.com

Shaila Scott Sues MediaCo, Emmis Communications & WBLS/New York

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAILA SCOTT (AMILEE CATTOUSE), has retained the legal services of WIGDOR LLP and GILDA L. KRAMER & Associates, LLC, filing a lawsuit against MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS/NEW YORK CITY, alleging discrimination and violations of the equal pay laws. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/3), SHAILA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Nyc Health Hospitals#Drug Abuse#Racism#Lgbtq Mental Health#Council#Fountain House#Manhattan Clubhouse
PIX11

Hundreds march in Queens to end transgender discrimination

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — More than 500 members of the transgender community and their allies gathered in Corona Plaza Saturday night for the 11th Annual Trans LatinX March. The group wanted to send a clear message. They were joining in a march through the streets to celebrate their resiliency and demand an end to employment […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYC unveils safety strategy in case of nuclear attack

NEW YORK (PIX11)–While a nuclear attack on New York City is unlikely, officials are advising New Yorkers to follow a few simple steps to be prepared for such an incident. The city’s Emergency Management Department public safety strategy includes: get inside, stay inside and stay tuned, officials said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers urged to wear masks again as COVID cases rise

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID is a concern in New York City.All five boroughs have a "high" community level and that's prompting local health officials to recommend New Yorkers wear masks again, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday. COVID cases surged and New York City's health department took to Twitter, writing, "To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside."The city is up to a 15.4 percent positivity rate. But going back to wearing masks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Late COVID test results lead to refunds for hundreds of New Yorkers

Hundreds of New Yorkers were able to get refunds for COVID-19 tests late last year that promised 24-hour turnaround times for results and failed to deliver. Attorney General Letitia James' office last week announced 692 people were able to receive more than $122,000 who had paid for the expedited results but did not receive them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who can actually get a gun in New York City?

New York City officials are expecting an increase in the number of guns carried legally in the city following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the state’s concealed carry law in June. The New York City Police Department, which is the licensing agency tasked with issuing gun permits in the city, is notoriously strict when it comes to granting permission to carry a gun. The law overturned by the court allowed licensing agencies to apply a level of subjectivity in determining who had a “unique need for self-protection.” Now that the standard has been ruled unconstitutional by the high court, the state has set new guidelines for issuing the permits, effective Sept. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy