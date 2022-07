CODY, Wyo. — According to a press release from Wyoming Game and Fish a subadult grizzly bear was relocated out of Cody on July 8, 2022. The bear was captured for cattle depredation on public lands and relocated to the Five Mile drainage approximately 5 miles from the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law, and regulation.

CODY, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO