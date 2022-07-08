Listen tonight: Inspired by the stars

Click here to read the full article. ALL THAT GLITTERS: The Fashion Group International has revealed the lineup for its 2023 honorees at its “Night of Stars” gala this fall. The 38th edition will be held at Casa Cipriani at Cipriani South Street on Oct. 13 and will salute “Artists and Icons.” Michael Kors, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung and Dionne Warwick will be among the celebrated. Kors will pick up the Superstar award, Siriano will take home the Fashion Star award, Gurung will be honored with the Humanitarian award and Warwick will receive the Trailblazer award in front of what is...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO