ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen tonight: Inspired by the stars

By WSHU
wshu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll do some summer star gazing during our music this...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Fashion Group International Reveals ‘Night of Stars’ Honorees

Click here to read the full article. ALL THAT GLITTERS: The Fashion Group International has revealed the lineup for its 2023 honorees at its “Night of Stars” gala this fall. The 38th edition will be held at Casa Cipriani at Cipriani South Street on Oct. 13 and will salute “Artists and Icons.” Michael Kors, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung and Dionne Warwick will be among the celebrated. Kors will pick up the Superstar award, Siriano will take home the Fashion Star award, Gurung will be honored with the Humanitarian award and Warwick will receive the Trailblazer award in front of what is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy