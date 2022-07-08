ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

28 Jetland Pl

Scribe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation, Location, Location - Property Id: 934202. Hard to find Black Rock single family rental. Two bedrooms fully...

www.thescribeonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

City: $ On Way To Revive The Barbell

Visions for a revived community center glimmered in Trowbridge Square alongside the fireflies, as alders, city officials, and Hill neighbors discussed the future of the building that once housed the Barbell Club. Hill Alder Carmen Rodriguez joined Mayor Justin Elicker and a host of city departments in convening the public...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

1458 E Main St 3

It is a clean room ready for rent! You will need to share the bathroom and kitchen with other tenants. It is walk able to some small business around the area, there is a bus stop across the street and around the corner. It is a 10 minute drive to Bridgeport Downtown. Please for more information contact the office at 203-696-0337.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

2 Landlords Prosecuted In Housing Court

Damaged bathroom ceilings, cracked walls, rodent infestations, and a host of other city-inspector-discovered code violations have landed two local landlords in criminal housing court — as Renaissance Management’s Matthew Harp now faces a total of five cases, while Ocean Management’s Shmuel Aizenberg has picked up yet another two.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Society
Bridgeport, CT
Real Estate
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
New Haven Independent

Housing HOPE Emerges For Homeless Families

When Bobbie Cheri McDonald was a struggling single mother of two facing homelessness, a local housing program helped save her family — on two separate occasions, seven years apart. McDonald joined a crowd at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the opening of the New H.O.P.E (Higher Opportunities, Purpose, and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
point2homes.com

36 Robinhood Road, Danbury, Fairfield County, CT, 06811

Your hunt for the perfect home is over! Where did it end? At 36 Robinhood Rd towards the end of a long, quiet cul-de-sac in the well-sought-after King Street area on the west side of Danbury. As you pull into the driveway, you instantly feel the privacy from the high shrubbery in the front yard. Continue walking around the house; you will be amazed by a spacious and level backyard as many ideas cross your mind. At the end of the property is a gathering area with a fire pit and an outdoor cooking station. There are three official bedrooms, yet, with three additional rooms downstairs, there is plenty of room to work or play at home. Most recently the owners used it as a five-bedroom home. The storage room can easily be converted back into a garage.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

DEEP: Animal in Woodbridge likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. Woodbridge police […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
itinyhouses.com

20’ Cozy Tiny House with Two Lofts For Just $55k

Whether you’re a digital nomad looking for a space you can call your own and take on your off-grid adventures, or are just someone looking to experience the tiny house lifestyle, this 20’ cozy tiny house with two lofts might just be the perfect space. Priced just right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetland#Location Property#Black Rock#House#Ct Address
Daily Voice

Southington Restaurant Permanently Closes

A Connecticut restaurant has closed. The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the Southington eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1. The restaurant was located at 25 Center St. "We regret to inform you that this will be our last weekend in business,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
GreenwichTime

Food trucks at Bridgeport's Seaside Park: What to know about the eats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just as New Haven has become a beacon for food truck enthusiasts with 'Food Truck Paradise,' the city of Bridgeport looking at replicating the successful food truck formula at Seaside Park. “I said, ‘It’s something similar, like what they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven fire displaces 15, leaving ‘severe structural damage’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire ripped through a house on Hallock Avenue Sunday morning, displacing 15 people, including seven children. The New Haven Fire Department first arrived at the fire at 8:59 a.m. after multiple calls were reported. The fire was prevalent on all three floors of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
NBC Connecticut

Westport Police Investigate Untimely Death of Stratford Woman

Westport police are investigating the untimely death of a Stratford woman that happened over the weekend. Officers were called to a parking lot on Jesup Road on Sunday around 8:40 p.m. after getting a report that a car was running and it appeared that a person was laying in the backseat.
STRATFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Puerto Rican Day parade back in Bridgeport

A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend. There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer. One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory. The parade in Connecticut's largest city...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Freebie Friday: The deals are heating up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As summer heats up, so do the deals. News 8 has consumers covered on all the low prices at movie theaters, restaurants, and summer fun. Movie fans can partake in $5 Discount Tuesdays at AMC Theaters. Tickets are just $5 plus tax for all members of the AMC Stubs Program. Joining the program is free and allows moviegoers to accumulate points when making ticket and concessions purchases. The deal runs now through the end of October.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wallingford Church, Gas Station Temporarily Scale Back Prices at the Pump

New Life Church teamed up with a gas station in Wallingford to help ease the pain at the pump, rolling back prices to the three-dollar mark. "We're selling regular gasoline and we're taking one full dollar off the price and limiting it to 15 gallons per customer," said Will Marotti, senior pastor at New Life Church.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Portland Boating Accident Victim

State officials have released the identity of a person killed during a boating accident on the Connecticut River that also injured seven, two of them children. The incident in Middlesex County, in the town of Portland in the area of Gildersleeve Island on Sunday, July 10. The preliminary investigation by...
PORTLAND, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy