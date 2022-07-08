ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

No Cost Vaccinations and Booster Shots Available Throughout the City

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Multiple locations are available next week for COVID-19 vaccines and first and second-dose booster shots.

Vaccines

The CDC recommends the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for children between six months to 17 years of age.

Pfizer's vaccine for children under the age of five will be administered:

  • As a three-dose series
  • The first two doses are given three weeks apart
  • The third dose is administered eight weeks after the second dose
  • Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics
  • Children under five years of age must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination

Moderna's vaccine for children under five will be administered:

  • As a two-dose series
  • Four weeks apart
  • Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics
  • Children aged six months to five years must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Moderna vaccination

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five and older will be administered:

  • As a two-dose series
  • Three weeks apart
  • Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics
  • Individuals aged 5 through 17 must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for anyone over 18. The Johnson & Johnson' one and done' vaccine is available for anyone over 18. Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics

Third Doses

COVID-19 vaccine third doses are available for the following Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 28 days ago and are:

  • Immunocompromised

The CDC recommends immunocompromised people who received one primary Johnson & Johnson vaccine get an additional Pfizer or Moderna vaccine four weeks after their initial dose.

First Dose Booster Shot:

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as a single booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 years of age:

  • Five months after receiving their primary series of COVID-19 shots
  • The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised

Pfizer's COVID-19 first dose booster shot can be administered to anyone 12 years of age and older:

  • Five months after receiving their primary series
  • The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised

Moderna's COVID-19 first dose booster shots can be administered to anyone 18 years of age and older:

  • Five months after receiving their primary series
  • The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised

Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary series can receive any COVID-19 first dose booster shot after two months.

Second Dose Booster Shots

Second dose booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older:

  • Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer's COVID-19 second dose booster shots may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older:

  • Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine

Second dose booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older:

  • Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine

Adults who received a primary vaccine and one booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may receive a second booster dose using the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To register online, visit www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration or contact the Health Department by calling 361-826-7200, option 2. Visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus for more information.

Comments / 0

 

