No Cost Vaccinations and Booster Shots Available Throughout the City
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Multiple locations are available next week for COVID-19 vaccines and first and second-dose booster shots.
Vaccines
The CDC recommends the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for children between six months to 17 years of age.
Pfizer's vaccine for children under the age of five will be administered:
- As a three-dose series
- The first two doses are given three weeks apart
- The third dose is administered eight weeks after the second dose
- Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics
- Children under five years of age must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination
Moderna's vaccine for children under five will be administered:
- As a two-dose series
- Four weeks apart
- Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics
- Children aged six months to five years must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Moderna vaccination
Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five and older will be administered:
- As a two-dose series
- Three weeks apart
- Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics
- Individuals aged 5 through 17 must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination
First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for anyone over 18. The Johnson & Johnson' one and done' vaccine is available for anyone over 18. Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics
Third Doses
COVID-19 vaccine third doses are available for the following Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 28 days ago and are:
- Immunocompromised
The CDC recommends immunocompromised people who received one primary Johnson & Johnson vaccine get an additional Pfizer or Moderna vaccine four weeks after their initial dose.
First Dose Booster Shot:
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as a single booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 years of age:
- Five months after receiving their primary series of COVID-19 shots
- The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised
Pfizer's COVID-19 first dose booster shot can be administered to anyone 12 years of age and older:
- Five months after receiving their primary series
- The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised
Moderna's COVID-19 first dose booster shots can be administered to anyone 18 years of age and older:
- Five months after receiving their primary series
- The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised
Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary series can receive any COVID-19 first dose booster shot after two months.
Second Dose Booster Shots
Second dose booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older:
- Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer's COVID-19 second dose booster shots may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older:
- Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine
Second dose booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older:
- Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine
Adults who received a primary vaccine and one booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may receive a second booster dose using the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
To register online, visit www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration or contact the Health Department by calling 361-826-7200, option 2. Visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus for more information.
