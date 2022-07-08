No Cost Vaccinations and Booster Shots Available Throughout the City

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Multiple locations are available next week for COVID-19 vaccines and first and second-dose booster shots.

Vaccines

The CDC recommends the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for children between six months to 17 years of age.

Pfizer's vaccine for children under the age of five will be administered:

As a three-dose series

The first two doses are given three weeks apart

The third dose is administered eight weeks after the second dose

Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics

Children under five years of age must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination

Moderna's vaccine for children under five will be administered:

As a two-dose series

Four weeks apart

Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics

Children aged six months to five years must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Moderna vaccination

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five and older will be administered:

As a two-dose series

Three weeks apart

Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics

Individuals aged 5 through 17 must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for anyone over 18. The Johnson & Johnson' one and done' vaccine is available for anyone over 18. Vaccinations are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics

Third Doses

COVID-19 vaccine third doses are available for the following Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 28 days ago and are:

Immunocompromised

The CDC recommends immunocompromised people who received one primary Johnson & Johnson vaccine get an additional Pfizer or Moderna vaccine four weeks after their initial dose.

First Dose Booster Shot:

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as a single booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 years of age:

Five months after receiving their primary series of COVID-19 shots

The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised

Pfizer's COVID-19 first dose booster shot can be administered to anyone 12 years of age and older:

Five months after receiving their primary series

The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised

Moderna's COVID-19 first dose booster shots can be administered to anyone 18 years of age and older:

Five months after receiving their primary series

The first dose booster shot can be administered after three months if immunocompromised

Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary series can receive any COVID-19 first dose booster shot after two months.

Second Dose Booster Shots

Second dose booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older:

Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer's COVID-19 second dose booster shots may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older:

Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine

Second dose booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older:

Four months after receiving a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine

Adults who received a primary vaccine and one booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may receive a second booster dose using the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To register online, visit www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration or contact the Health Department by calling 361-826-7200, option 2. Visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus for more information.