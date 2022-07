Two people will be honored later this month for their contributions to the Big Island community. YWCA of Hawai‘i Island named restaurateur Debra Ching Maiava and the late Dave De Luz Sr. as its 2022 Remarkable People. Ching Maiava and De Luz will be honored during the organization’s 11th annual Remarkable People Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 28 in the University of Hawai’i at Hilo Campus Center dining room.

HILO, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO