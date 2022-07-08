ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Barlow, Jump Promoted to Associate Head Coaches

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. – Following a record-breaking start to their Memphis tenure's, head women's basketball coach Katrina Merriweather has promoted Ashley Barlow and Abby Jump to associate head coaches. "Today is a special day, and I want to thank our administration for giving me the opportunity to show how...

Memphis Athletics Makes an Impact in Community in 2021-22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After two years with limited interactions due to the pandemic, Memphis Athletics was back in the community during the 2021-22 athletic year. Student-athletes, coaches and department staff logged 1,490 hours of community service and had an estimated economic impact in the City of Memphis of $36,890.
MEMPHIS, TN
mississippiscoreboard.com

GERMANTOWN’S MADISON BOOKER SCORES 4 POINTS, HAS TEAM-HIGH 9 REBOUNDS TO HELP TEAM USA TO OPENING ROUND WIN IN WORLD CUP IN HUNGARY

Germantown High junior guard Madison Booker – the two-time Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Girls Basketball Player of the Year and 2021 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year – started, scored four points, and had a team-high nine rebounds to help the 2022 USA Basketball U17 Women’s Basketball Team to a 78-49 victory over Mali Saturday in the first round of the FIBA Women’s U17 World Cup in Hungary.
GERMANTOWN, TN
fayettevilleflyer.com

Former Razorback shows T2 actors her tricks of the trade

When Katrina Nesby first read Candrice Jones’ play “FLEX”, she was startled at how closely the story of five talented high school basketball players struggling to transcend their small town mirrored her own. “Once I read it, I thought, ‘I could relate to all of this,’” says...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
styleblueprint.com

Meet Shelby Tucker of Shelby Jewel

While many women dream of working in fashion simply because they love clothes, Shelby Jewel’s shop owner and blogger Shelby Tucker has a more business-minded approach. She loves the styling, of course, but she’s also a savvy entrepreneur. Over only three years, she built her online boutique — from an idea to explore her passion for business and customer experience to a brick-and-mortar retail store.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss student is missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you seen this Ole Miss Student?. Jimmie Lee, known as ‘Jay Lee,’ was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments early Friday morning. University police said the 20-year-old drives a black 2014 Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.
MEMPHIS, TN
point2homes.com

6512 Lancer Drive Memphis, TN 38115

Application fee: $49. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The most popular nearby apartments are: Edge at Lakeview, The Nova, The Local and The District. Does 6512 Lancer Drive Memphis, TN 38115 offer parking?. Yes, 6512 Lancer Drive Memphis, TN 38115 has covered parking and off street...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Man sentenced on lesser charges in NBA player's slaying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man serving life in prison after his first-degree murder conviction in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was sentenced Friday on lesser charges of conspiracy and attempted murder in the 12-year-old case. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Billy Ray Turner to 25 years in prison for both the conspiracy charge and the attempted murder charge. Turner was convicted March 21 in the fatal shooting of Wright, a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. Coffee sentenced Turner, 51, to life in prison on the day of his conviction. Turner already was serving a 16-year sentence for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. Turner was found with two guns when he was arrested in 2017 in Wright’s killing and he pleaded guilty in 2019. The judge decided that the 25-year-sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time. When added to the 16-year sentence for the gun charge, Turner essentially has been sentenced to life plus 41 years in prison, with the possibility of parole, Coffee said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 man dead in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Brockcrest Cove. They located a deceased man on the scene. Police said there were men seen running from the area, and one had a handgun.
MEMPHIS, TN
Travel Channel

National Dive Bar Day: Is There a Portal To Hell In Memphis?

National Dive Bar Day is July 7, and a small Memphis joint may be pulling double duty as a dive bar and a portal for dark energy. The building that houses Earnestine and Hazel’s in Memphis, Tennessee has been a church, a store, a hair salon, a cafe, a brothel, and a dive bar — and it has picked up its fair share of paranormal activity.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Murfreesboro man missing after visiting Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Middle Tennessee are searching for a missing man who never returned home after visiting Memphis. Donald Eugene Foster, 51, of Murfreesboro was reported missing on Monday, July 4 by the residential care facility where he currently lives. Police say Foster was returning to Murfreesboro after visiting his mother in Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Grizzlies watch party host shot to death in his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What started as a time of joy and celebration turned into heartache for one Memphis family after a young father was killed in his own home two months ago. Vickie Johnson said she is living in a nightmare after her 35-year-old son, Chadric Henderson, was found dead in his Bethel Grove […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven Whataburger opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

18-wheeler catches fire on Lamar, MFD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — An 18-wheeler truck caught on fire on Lamar, according to the Memphis Fire Department. MFD said it happened on July 10 around 5:57 pm on Lamar and Concord Road. There are no reported injuries, according to MFD. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Owen Brennan’s Restaurant – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in a Sunday shooting. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police also...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Three arrested after Union County chase

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people were arrested following a high-speed chase that began Wednesday, July 6 in Union County. The chase made its way into Tupelo before ending back in Union County. Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the chase began on Interstate 22 when a deputy came...
UNION COUNTY, MS

