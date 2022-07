CHENEY, Wash. — A man was killed while riding a scooter in Cheney last Thursday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between 1st and 2nd St. According to SCSO, a car stopped at a stop sign before turning north on 1st street, in front of the scooter traveling south. The man driving the scooter was unable to avoid the car in time.

CHENEY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO