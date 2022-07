LOWVILLE- Frequent travelers and residents in Lowville are advised of some upcoming milling and paving work that is expected to impact traffic flow. Starting at 7:00 a.m. Monday, July 25, work crews will be milling portions of Route 12 – specifically from the intersection with Route 26 to Dayan Street – then up along Dayan Street to the village line, according to a news release from the New York State DOT.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO