Morris, IN

Anthony J. Moster

By Weigel Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joseph Moster passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022 at the age of 86. He was born on April 13, 1936 at the family farm near Oldenburg, IN to John and Emma (Obermeyer) Moster. Before marrying Patricia Merkel on June 20, 1959 at St. Anthony Catholic church in Morris, IN,...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Robert L. Meyer, 83, Dillsboro

Robert L. Meyer, 83, of Dillsboro passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Dearborn in Lawrenceburg. Bob was born on Sunday, July 17, 1938 in Dewberry, Indiana; son of William C and Amelia (Wehmeyer) Meyer. Bob graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1956. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Darlene Selmeyer, on June 9, 1962. Bob worked for FH Lawsons and 32 years for Aurora Casket Company as a welder. Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bear Branch and held multiple church offices. He loved woodworking, especially making cabinets, leather working, fishing, hunting, and raising tobacco. He was an avid Reds fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for John A. Butz

John A. Butz, 84, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home. John was born on November 18, 1937, in Greensburg as the son of Leonard and Inez (Kaster) Butz. John graduated in 1955 from Greensburg High School. He worked at Colonial Baking, where he...
WRBI Radio

Dennis Wayne Spears

Dennis Wayne Spears, 69, of Greensburg, passed away in Columbus, Indiana on July 7, 2022. He was born in Greensburg, Indiana to Malcom Spears and Jackie Peterson on December 8, 1952. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He could also be found playing cards, watching movies, or...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

K9 fundraising goal met; Brookville police chief to be tased

BROOKVILLE, IN — The Brookville Police Department, which has been without a K9 unit for the past five years, has surpassed the $4,000 fundraising goal to reacquire the community asset. That means Police Chief Terry Mitchum will “take one for the team.”. Mitchum offered to be publicly tased...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Man hit by vehicle on SR 101 near Sunman

— A pedestrian suffered a broken arm when he was hit by a vehicle late Saturday night on State Road 101 north of Sunman. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Derrick Poston was walking north along State Road 101 around 10:15 pm when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tre Maine Horn of Sunman struck Poston’s left arm with the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror.
SUNMAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Weekend pursuit ends with arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police say a Wisconsin man led troopers on a pursuit through two counties Sunday before being taken into custody on multiple charges. The incident began at approximately 8:45 am when Master Trooper Gary Thalls observed a 2009 BMW passenger car traveling northbound on I-65 near the 51-mile marker in Jackson County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Mayor reports on update to land use portion of ordinance manual

BATESVILLE, IN — Mayor Mike Bettice reported to Batesville City Council Monday night that the city building department, planning commission members, and the public continue to work on updating the land-use portion of the ordinance manual. A public meeting is scheduled for July 21 at 6 pm in the...
BATESVILLE, IN
Two area road projects start Monday

— We have reminders about a couple of road projects that are scheduled to start today (Monday). State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets in downtown Batesville will be closed through Friday for pipe replacement. The official detour will follow West Pearl Street, Mulberry Street, and Mitchell Avenue to...
BATESVILLE, IN

