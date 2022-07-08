ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Epidemiological analysis of second primary malignant neoplasms in cancer survivors aged 85Â years and older: a SEER data analysis (1975"“2016)

By Xianlan Zhao
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer burden in patients aged 85Â years and older has rapidly increased accompanying the decrease in mortality, which is raising the concern of developing second primary malignant neoplasms (SPM). This study aimed to investigate the epidemiology of the SPM in this population in the US by using the surveillance, epidemiology, and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

What’s the Difference Between Ovarian and Cervical Cancer?

Ovarian cancer and cervical cancer are two types of cancer that can develop in individuals assigned female at birth. Both cancers affect the reproductive system, but they begin in different organs. Because they both affect the reproductive system, ovarian and cervical cancers can cause some of the same symptoms. However,...
CANCER
Nature.com

People with HIV have higher percentages of circulating CCR5+ CD8+ T cells and lower percentages of CCR5+ regulatory T cells

CCR5 is the main HIV co-receptor. We aimed to (1) compare CCR5 expression on immune cells between people living with HIV (PLHIV) using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) and HIV-uninfected controls, (2) relate CCR5 expression to viral reservoir size and (3) assess determinants of CCR5 expression. This cross-sectional study included 209 PLHIV and 323 controls. Percentages of CCR5+ cells (%) and CCR5 mean fluorescence intensity assessed by flow cytometry in monocytes and lymphocyte subsets were correlated to host factors, HIV-1 cell-associated (CA)-RNA and CA-DNA, plasma inflammation markers and metabolites. Metabolic pathways were identified. PLHIV displayed higher percentages of CCR5+ monocytes and several CD8+ T cell subsets, but lower percentages of CCR5+ naive CD4+ T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs). HIV-1 CA-DNA and CA-RNA correlated positively with percentages of CCR5+ lymphocytes. Metabolome analysis revealed three pathways involved in energy metabolism associated with percentage of CCR5+ CD8+ T cells in PLHIV. Our results indicate that CCR5 is differently expressed on various circulating immune cells in PLHIV. Hence, cell-trafficking of CD8+ T cells and Tregs may be altered in PLHIV. Associations between energy pathways and percentage of CCR5+ CD8+ T cells in PLHIV suggest higher energy demand of these cells in PLHIV.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Prostate Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Seer#Spm
Nature.com

Waist circumference and risk of Parkinson's disease

Although many studies support the association of obesity with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease (PD), there are limited data regarding the association between abdominal obesity and PD, with mixed findings. The aim of this study was to examine the association of waist circumference (WC) with the risk of PD incidence. We retrospectively analyzed a large-scale nationwide cohort of 6,925,646 individuals aged â‰¥40 years who underwent the Korean National Health Screening during 2009. We performed multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression to evaluate the association of WC and abdominal obesity with PD risk and calculated hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) of PD incidence. During a median follow-up period of 8.35 years, 33,300 cases of PD developed. PD incidence was positively associated with increases in WC (P for trend < 0.001). The risk of PD incidence tended to elevate as WC increased (P for trend < 0.001), indicating that the adjusted HRs of PD incidence in the highest WC group versus the reference group was 1.16 (95% CI, 1.10"“1.23), whereas it was 0.91 (95% CI 0.84"“0.98) in the lowest WC group. Individuals with abdominal obesity were significantly associated with an increased PD risk (HR 1.10, 95% CI: 1.07"“1.13). These associations persisted even after adjustment for body mass index and stratification by sex. Even among non-obese individuals, abdominal obesity was associated with a higher PD risk (adjusted HR 1.13, 95% CI: 1.09"“1.18). Taken together, higher WC and abdominal obesity were associated with increased PD risk. Even in non-obese individuals, abdominal obesity was associated with an increased PD risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Variation in paediatric 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interpretation by Canadian and UK physicians

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the corresponding authorship. The corresponding author need to be changed from Isabella Stefanova to Dr. Rahul Chanchlani. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Janis Dionne, Rahul Chanchlani. Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University,...
WORLD
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Black leukemia patients have higher risk of death than White counterparts

Getting a blood cancer diagnosis is devastating for young people, but it is also far more deadly if the patient is Black, new research shows. The new study, which looked at outcomes for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), highlights an urgent need to understand racial and ethnic differences, as well as the inequities in diagnosis, treatment and care between Black and White patients. It was published Tuesday in Blood Advances.
CANCER
Nature.com

The metabolism of 1,25(OH)D in clinical and experimental kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) results in calcitriol deficiency and altered vitamin D metabolism. The objective of this study was to assess the 24-hydroxylation-mediated metabolism of 25(OH)D3 and 1,25(OH)2D3 in a cross-sectional analysis of participants with a range of kidney function assessed by precise measured GFR (mGFR) (N"‰="‰143) and in rats with the induction and progression of experimental kidney disease. Vitamin D metabolites were assessed with LC"“MS/MS. Circulating measures of 24-hydroxylation of 25(OH)D3 (24,25(OH)2D3:25(OH)D3) precisely decreased according to mGFR in humans and progressively in rats with developing CKD. In contrast, the 1,24,25(OH)3D3: 1,25(OH)2D3 vitamin D metabolite ratio increased in humans as the mGFR decreased and in rats with the induction and progression of CKD. Human participants taking cholecalciferol had higher circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3, despite no increase of 1,25(OH)2D3. This first report of circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3 in the setting of CKD provides novel insight into the uniquely altered vitamin D metabolism in this setting. A better understanding of the uniquely dysfunctional catabolic vitamin D profile in CKD may guide more effective treatment strategies. The potential that 24-hydroxylated products have biological activity of is an important area of future research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

T cell differentiation in SjÃ¶gren syndrome is regulated by TOX

New evidence indicates that expression of the thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box (TOX) protein is involved in differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into T follicular helper (TFH) cells in primary SjÃ¶gren syndrome (pSS). The results suggest that targetingÂ TOX expression via a Janus kinase (JAK)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway might have therapeutic potential in pSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced cerebral vascular fractal dimension among asymptomatic individuals as a potential biomarker for cerebral small vessel disease

Cerebral small vessel disease is a neurological disease frequently found in the elderly and detected on neuroimaging, often as an incidental finding. White matter hyperintensity is one of the most commonly reported neuroimaging markers of CSVD and is linked with an increased risk of future stroke and vascular dementia. Recent attention has focused on the search of CSVD biomarkers. The objective of this study is to explore the potential of fractal dimension as a vascular neuroimaging marker in asymptomatic CSVD with low WMH burden. Df is an index that measures the complexity of a self-similar and irregular structure such as circle of Willis and its tributaries. This exploratory cross-sectional study involved 22 neurologically asymptomatic adult subjects (42"‰Â±"‰12Â years old; 68% female) with low to moderate 10-year cardiovascular disease risk prediction score (QRISK2 score) who underwent magnetic resonance imaging/angiography (MRI/MRA) brain scan. Based on the MRI findings, subjects were divided into two groups: subjects with low WMH burden and no WMH burden, (WMH+; n"‰="‰8) and (WMHâˆ’; n"‰="‰14) respectively. Maximum intensity projection image was constructed from the 3D time-of-flight (TOF) MRA. The complexity of the CoW and its tributaries observed in the MIP image was characterised using Df. The Df of the CoW and its tributaries, i.e., Df (w) was significantly lower in the WMH+ group (1.5172"‰Â±"‰0.0248) as compared to WMHâˆ’ (1.5653"‰Â±"‰0.0304, p"‰="‰0.001). There was a significant inverse relationship between the QRISK2 risk score and Df (w), (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰.656, p"‰="‰0.001). Df (w) is a promising, non-invasive vascular neuroimaging marker for asymptomatic CSVD with WMH. Further study with multi-centre and long-term follow-up is warranted to explore its potential as a biomarker in CSVD and correlation with clinical sequalae of CSVD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Persister cells that survive chemotherapy are pinpointed

A close look at the cells that drive cancer growth after chemotherapy, and thereby contribute to fatal tumour progression, provides new insights into the identity of the cells that manage to survive treatment. Sumaiyah K. Rehman 0 &. Sumaiyah K. Rehman. Sumaiyah K. Rehman is at the Princess Margaret Cancer...
CANCER
SFGate

How one woman became her own health advocate amid ovarian cancer

Despite ovarian cancer striking all races at similar rates, Black Americans are 20% more likely to receive a late-stage diagnosis1 and 30% more likely to die from the disease than white Americans.2. The reasons are complex — a mix of biological, environmental and social factors.3. Obesity, certain genetic mutations,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy