ABILENE – An Abilene resident was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend while walking home according to information from the Abilene Police Department. According to the victim, the incident occurred at the 700 block of East North 16th Street in Abilene around 3:30 a.m. The victim said he was walking down the street when a group of men with a gun robbed him.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO