ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sixers have made multiple trade offers to Rockets for Eric Gordon

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hm2OG_0gZFyELf00
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of trying to improve the roster around Joel Embiid and James Harden and in order to do so, they have to make some trades as they are not armed with a ton of cap space to add the big names in free agency.

There is one trade target that the Sixers have had an eye on and that is Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets. He shot 41.2% from deep during the 2021-22 season and he has experience playing with Harden during their time together in Houston. His catch-and-shoot ability will be a welcomed addition for the Sixers if they were to pull it off.

However, the Rockets have valued Gordon greatly and they have rebuffed Philadelphia’s offers thus far. Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers have made a few trade offers to Gordon, but the Rockets have not liked what they have received just yet.

Per Iko:

Eric Gordon, the subject of repeated interest around the league, was close to being traded on draft night, with the Philadelphia 76ers presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart, The Athletic was told.

Sources told The Athletic Philadelphia re-engaged with Houston at the beginning of free agency regarding the former Sixth Man of the Year. The Rockets are not desperate to offload Gordon, certainly not as desperate as some contenders are to obtain him in what looks like a standard championship-hopeful rental. Given the ho-hum nature of this summer’s free-agent dealings, there’s a possibility that a team that strikes out in free agency circles back with an improved offer for Gordon.

Gordon is a veteran player who is also a pretty solid defensive player combined with his elite 3-point shooting. His fit next to Harden would be like a glove, but the Sixers will have to come up with a better offer to Houston in order to bring the veteran to the City of Brotherly Love. They would likely have to get a third team involved due to the way the salary cap works, but it appears that the Sixers have their eyes on Gordon.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans React Angrily To Isiah Thomas Reportedly Dissing The Team: "There's No Easy Games In The Western Conference... If You're Looking At An Easy Game, Maybe The Lakers."

With the Minnesota Timberwolves adding Rudy Gobert and the Portland Trail Blazers retooling quickly, the Western Conference is again looking as deep as ever. The Clippers will get their superstars back, the Pelicans will get Zion Williamson back, and even the Kings are looking like they might be competitive next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to depressing E.J. Liddell news

Ohio State product E.J. Liddell might have felt disappointment when he fell to the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but the New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward’s injury on Monday could end up being even more disappointing for him. The Pelicans took on the Atlanta Hawks in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Ex-GM thinks NBA will investigate Sixers over Harden deal

Don't look now, Sixers fans, but some folks in the basketball world think your team cheated. Buzz has been building for a little while now about the timely departure of former Sixers owner Michael Rubin, the subsequent significant paycut James Harden is reportedly going to take in his new contract, and the buddy-buddy relationship those two have.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Eric Gordon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Led by Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets rookies showing out in summer league

Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason on Monday each showed out to lead the Houston Rockets to a win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Las Vegas Summer League. Smith, the third overall pick, produced 19 points, nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot in the 97-84 win. He went 6-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, in 28 minutes while tying a team-high of plus-23 on the court.
HOUSTON, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllLakers

Lakers 'Mom and Pop' Approach Holding Up Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

The Lakers, despite being a global brand, are not owned by a billionaire like Steve Balmer or Joe Lacob. They're owned by the Buss family who's main source of income is the team itself, and doesn't even own the arena the team plays in, which is atypical in this day and age of professional sports. Their relative lack of financial resources could be the main hurdle in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Houston Rockets#Athletic#The Athletic Philadelphia
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Richard Jefferson news

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Jaden Ivey provides positive update on ankle injury

Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey offered a positive update on his right ankle injury suffered on Saturday in a win over the Washington Wizards in the Las Vegas Summer League. The injury happened just five minutes into the first quarter after Ivey landed on the foot of Isaiah Todd, who was contesting a 3-point attempt. Todd was issued a flagrant foul for impeding his landing space as Ivey had a noticeable limp after that play.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy