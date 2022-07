CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time ever, Corpus Christi will host the J24 World Championship with over 200 sailors from all over the world. "The last two years off have been a tough thing. We've sailed, but we really haven't been able to do regattas like this," said Keith Whittemore, a retired sailor and 2019 J24 World Champion. "The fact that this is one of the first J24 World Championships since COVID, and we're in Corpus Christi, which is one of the most awesome places to sail on the planet if you can get over the heat, is phenomenal."

