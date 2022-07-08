Fort Worth joins new program to accelerate park equity

Yesterday, Mayor Mattie Parker announced that the City of Fort Worth will join as an inaugural member of the 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator, an initiative of the Trust for Public Land, which is supporting a cohort of cities across the U.S. with funding and expertise to address longstanding barriers to outdoor equity.

“As Fort Worth continues to grow at a rapid pace, conserving our green spaces and investing in park infrastructure will be key in continuing to provide the highest quality of life for residents,” Parker said. “I am thrilled that Fort Worth has been selected to participate in TPL’s 10-Minute Walk Program’s Park Equity Accelerator to fast-track our efforts to ensure every resident in every ZIP code can enjoy the health, environment and community benefits of having close-to-home access to parks.”

Established with support from The JPB Foundation in 2017, the Trust for Public Land’s10-Minute Walk program currently works with more than 300 mayors and city leaders across 48 states to close the park equity gap and address cities’ pressing needs around health, resilience, environmental protection, economic development and community building through parks.

TPL’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator is a first-of-its-kind initiative, addressing the root causes of park inequities shared by many of the 10-Minute Walk program’s champion cities. The Accelerator will direct resources and provide technical assistance on solving park equity problems through policy change and innovation, with the support of TPL, cross-sector partners, and other experts. Accelerator cities will field-test policy ideas over 12-15 months; TPL will use findings to support scaling the model to additional cities.

According to TPL’s data, 61% of Fort Worth residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. The city’s 301 parks use 6% of the city’s land, compared to the national median of 15%. (Source.) Fort Worth is currently working on several projects, recognizing the vital role parks and green space can play in advancing health, climate and neighborhood revitalization and the unique challenges of creating walkable park opportunities in a city with population spread out over a large area.

“It is exciting to be selected as part of TPL’s inaugural 10-Minute Walk Program’s Park Equity Accelerator. We are looking forward to seeing what value TPL will be able to add to our constant goal of providing quality, accessible parks for Fort Worth and for generations to come,” said Fort Worth Park & Recreation Department Director Richard Zavala.

The first round of 10-Minute Walk Equity Accelerator Cities were selected on the basis of their commitment to advancing local park goals; readiness to explore, experiment with, and adopt new strategies or approaches; and potential to advance field understanding around a common issue or challenge. The cities, and their area of focus, include:

Chattanooga, Tennessee. Resourcing and sustaining high-quality, inclusive community engagement and decision-making to maximize health, climate, community and equity outcomes in parks planning.

Cleveland, Ohio. Developing a framework for strategic and equitable resource allocation for local parks, based on park quality.

Developing a framework for strategic and equitable resource allocation for local parks, based on park quality. Fort Worth, Texas. Converting nontraditional spaces and developer-owned lands into parks.

Lexington, Kentucky. Integrating community priorities into the parks and green space planning process and connecting residents most impacted by park inequities with resources and capacity to advocate for policy change.

Los Angeles, California. Expanding the "toolkit" of policy and planning strategies to improve park access and ensure equitable access to the multiple benefits of parks, while mitigating unintended consequences that could impact the community.

Scranton, Pennsylvania. Improving safe and accessible connectivity to local parks.

The goal of the Park Equity Accelerator is to understand how policy and practices can systematically advance local park access and quality; and what strategies help make those changes happen. Through technical assistance, the 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator objectives are two-fold:

Boost local efforts and make meaningful progress in participating cities. Document and disseminate learnings that can advance field-wide understanding around prevalent challenges and increase awareness of promising solutions.

“We know parks are vital for healthy communities, and that investment in parks is game-changing for resilient and thriving cities. However, years of policies and practices have resulted in underinvestment in neighborhoods, exacerbating this park equity gap, and denying millions the health, climate, and social benefits of close-to-home access to the outdoors,” said Bianca Shulaker, senior director of TPL’s 10-Minute Walk program. “Given the urgency and scale of this nature gap, we’re excited to be launching these partnerships with communities to advance policy and other systems changes that will accelerate equitable access to quality park spaces.”

Photo: Fort Worth’s goal is providing quality, accessible parks for generations to come.

